Chris Parnell Picks up New Digs in Silver Lake

Chris Parnell, busy actor and even busier voiceover artist best known perhaps for his two stints on “Saturday Night Live” in the late 1990s an early 2000s, has upgraded his residential circumstances with the almost $3.4 million purchase of a freshly rehabbed home in the boho-chic Silver Lake area of Los Angeles. The “30 Rock” and “Suburgatory” alum, who has voiced characters on numerous animated series including “Archer,” “Rick and Morty” and “Family Guy,” evidently wanted the house with some ardency, not to mention faced steep competition, because digital records show he and his wife ponied up more than $400,000 over the $2.95 million asking price.

Originally built in the 1930s and acquired last year by an investor who transformed an unassuming, dingy and woefully dated house into a bright and relaxed, fashionably appointed home with three and potentially more bedrooms and three bathrooms in a bit more than 2,800 square feet.

Set into a charming stone-paved porch wrapped in cedar shingles and bare wood clapboard that add rusticity to the sophisticated dark blue-grey exterior, the front door opens directly into the living room where an unadorned minimalist fireplace anchors the airy room under a raised ceiling with exposed beams. Pale, over-scaled wide-plank herringbone pattern hardwood floors flow through the adjacent dining room and into the eat-in kitchen that offers chunky, spider-web veined white marble countertops on bespoke white oak cabinetry enhanced with in vogue brass fittings. A separate pantry with built-in storage includes back-door access to the driveway and detached two-car garage.

A pair of average-sized guest bedrooms share a spacious remodeled bathroom that marries clean-lined modernity with an ever-so-slightly camp pale pink vintage bathtub and vintage-style flower-patterned penny tile floors. Entered through a long corridor lined with meticulously crafted wardrobes, the desirably private primary bedroom offers a slender balcony with a view of the Griffith Park Observatory, while the deluxe, bi-level bathroom includes a roomy shower and a cast iron soaking tub. The hillside parcel allows for a discreet lower level that incorporates a family room/home office and a giant, walk-in wine storage closet. There’s also a bathroom with graphically tiled black-and-white shower, plus a spacious studio/potential fourth bedroom that sports a cozy built-in lofted bed and a sleek wet bar.

Just outside the family room, a flagstone-paved sunken loggia bordered by waist-high built-in planters is plenty large enough to comfortably accommodate generous al fresco dining and lounging below a wood-clad ceiling. A flagstone path arcs across a sun-dappled stretch of evergreen artificial turf to an egg-shaped swimming and a sunken patio with a second loggia for shaded poolside lounging.

The property was listed with Michelle St. Clair and Joseph Kiralla of Sotheby’s Int’l Realty, while the Parnells were repped by Nina Chea at Keller Williams.

The Parnells have owned a nearby house, a slightly smaller mid-1920s Spanish Revival-style affair set on a slight rise with sweeping over-the treetops neighborhood and mountain views, since 2013 when it was acquired for $1.7 million.