Chris Parnell Lists Modern-Minded Silver Lake Spanish Revival

Having bought a larger (and more expensive) nearby home earlier this year, former “Saturday Night Live” cast member and busy voiceover artist Chris Parnell (“Archer,” “Rick and Morty”) has none too surprisingly flung his former home in L.A.’s artsy and nowadays pretty dang pricey Silver Lake neighborhood up for sale at a mite under $2.7 million. Built in 1927, and perched privately high above the street where it captures lovely mountain and city lights views, the almost 2,500-square foot vintage home retains much of its original charm while offering a flexible floor plan with modern updates.

The former company player of the Groundlings comedy troupe, who will appear on the silver screen in the upcoming Disney+ reboot of the “Home Alone” franchise, has owned the three-bedroom and two-bath Spanish Revival-style home since 2013 when tax records indicate it was acquired for $1.7 million.

A glass front door opens to an unexpectedly spacious foyer sprinkled with a carefully curated smattering of contemporary designer furnishings. Refinished oak floorboards extend in to the sparely furnished step-down living room that features an original, brick-accented arched fireplace, plus a wee home office nook. The separate dining room spills easily out to the broad front porch through transom-topped glass doors, and, bucking the long-standing home-design trend of a completely open floor plan, the U-shaped kitchen is located in a room of its own where it mixes humble, utilitarian materials, i.e. white subway tiles, with high-end stainless steel appliances and taupe-toned stone countertop and back splash.

At the very center of the home, surrounded on three sides with book-lined corridors that lead to the bedrooms, an unusually high-ceilinged space of no particular but many potential uses is awash in natural light thanks to a giant skylight. A small basement discretely houses a laundry room that, as evidenced by a professional microphone, Parnell sometimes used as a recording studio.

One of the two guest bedrooms has direct access to a compartmentalized hall bathroom, while the window-lined main bedroom incorporates a decent-sized fitted walk-in closet and a roomy, clean-lined bathroom updated with the same simple materials as the kitchen. Both the main bedroom and one of the guest bedrooms lead to the backyard where a bi-level deck is shaded by the leafy limbs of mature trees and a triangular sunshade.

The listing is held by Nina Chea and J.R. Davidson of Red X Real Estate at Keller Williams.

Less than a mile from his soon to be former home, Parnell’s new digs cost him almost $3.4 million, a substantial amount over the $2.95 million asking price. Built in the 1930s and completely renovated prior to Parnell’s purchase into a fashionable and relaxed family home, the just over 2,800-square-foot spread has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a sun-dappled backyard with a large loggia and an egg-shaped swimming pool.