Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky Lists Malibu Pied-à-Terre

About five years ago, feeling what he called “suffocated” by his blockbuster Hollywood career, Australian heart-throb Chris Hemsworth, one of the highest paid actors on the planet who hauled in an estimated $76.4 million in 2019, and knock-out Spanish model and actor Elsa Pataky, best known for her role in “The Fast and the Furious” franchise, officially moved their family from Los Angeles back to Australia’s scenic, surfing-centric Byron Bay, about two hours south of Brisbane. Around that time, in early 2016, they splashed out $3.45 million for a secluded contemporary home in Malibu, Calif., where they could shack up when in town for professional engagements and industry events. However, it looks like the unfairly attractive couple have decided to pull up their stateside sticks and put their West Coast pied-à-terre up for sale with Eric Haskell of The Agency at $4.9 million.

Sequestered down a long gated drive on close to 1.25 hillside acres, in a gated enclave in the rolling foothills above the popular, pricey (and celeb-favored) Point Dume neighborhood, the boxy contemporary offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms in a whisper over 4,600 square feet. Entered through a serene, sunken courtyard garden, the airy, light-filled home features high ceilings, art-friendly white walls and polished concrete floors. Giant banks of windows frame stunning views and, when slipped in to the walls, all but obliterate any distinction between indoors and out.

A minimalist fireplace set into custom wood built-ins and over-mounted by a huge flat-screen TV sits somewhat awkwardly (and forlornly) in a small sitting area between the dining space and the casually swank and clean-lined high-end kitchen. Conveniently just off the kitchen, a dining terrace with built-in grill and cushioned concrete banquette seating around a bowl-shaped fire pit is the perfect, elevated perch to take in the sweeping, meditative mountain views. A sunny library spills out to the backyard and an eggplant-colored family room offers integrated sound and media equipment. One of the guest or family bedrooms is unusually large with a spacious walk-in closet and luxury bathroom while the master bedroom, which opens to a private courtyard with a freestanding sweat box beneath a vibrant bougainvillea vine, includes a fitted walk-in closet and a marble-floored bathroom with trough-shaped soaking tub an over-sized steam shower.

The bi-level terrace that meanders along the back of the house looks out over slightly scruffy terraced gardens and a flat patch of lawn surrounded by mature plantings with a pretty, peek-a-boo view of the Pacific Ocean.

The Patatky-Hemsworths previously owned a larger home of more than 6,000 square feet in the Point Dume area that they picked up in 2013 for $4.8 million from “Crocodile Dundee” star Paul Hogan and sold in the spring of 2016 for $7 million, well above its $6.5 million asking price. It’s not known, at least not yet, if the couple plan to buy another home in the Los Angeles area — and certainly they can afford to, but when they are home in Bryon Bay they are well set to live a super-luxe life in the Broken Head area, on the semi-remote outskirts of town, where they’ve recently completed construction on a hulking contemporary villa built at a reported cost of around US$15 million. As was featured on Hemsworth’s Instagram, the six-bedroom house’s cavernous entrance gallery features a giant mural by professional surfer and artist Otis Hope Carey.

Hemsworth, who has starred in a slew of films, including “Snow White and the Hunstman,” the 2016 reboot of “Ghostbusters,” and “Men in Black: International,” has long been associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films, holding down the titular role in the “Thor” franchise as well as the 2019 money-minting “Avengers: Endgame,” which has brought in an astonishing $2.7 billion in worldwide box office. Hemsworth recently told the Polish magazine Elle Man that he has no plans to hang up his cape after “The: Love and Thunder” is released in 2022. As for Pataky, she hasn’t been seen on the small or silver screen since the late 2018 release of the Netflix series “Tidelands.”