Cheyenne Jackson, Jason Landeau Flip Encino Property

It looks like “American Horror Story’s” Cheyenne Jackson and his husband Jason Landeau have jumped into the house flipping business. Tax records indicate that about eight months ago the Jackson-Landeaus shelled out $720,000 for a perfectly ordinary and well maintained if woefully dated 1950s ranch house in an unsung yet quietly sought after neighborhood in L.A.’s proto-suburban Encino community. After a quick and thorough, design trend-driven gussy-up, the three bedroom and three-bathroom abode is now back on the market with Redfin agent Jami Nash at a mite under $1.2 million.

Fronted by a thick stretch of sod and painted a foggy, dernier cri shade of charcoal grey accented with horizontally applied strips of natural wood cladding, the nearly 1,900-square-foot residence’s original tile and parquet floors have been replaced with upscale white oak floorboards throughout. Just inside the front door, skylights in the pitched and beamed exposed wood ceiling fill the combination living and dining room with natural light, and a huge retro-chic masonry fireplace painted a trendy dark grey sits at an angle to the airy room. Glass sliders in a more intimately scaled adjoining den allow for easy access to the backyard. Now configured around an island large enough to accommodate a three-stool snack bar, the brand-new kitchen is fully exposed to the living/dining room and outfitted with gold-veined marble countertops, a sleek combination of navy blue and natural wood cabinets and marble tiled backsplashes arranged in a sophisticated chevron pattern.

Related Stories

One of the guest bedrooms, and a stylishly tiled compact bathroom, are located just off the living room, while the other guest bedroom, along with a roomier hall bathroom that sports the same chevron pattern marble tile work as in the kitchen, are nipped down a short hallway on the opposite side of the house. Also down that hall is the unexpectedly spacious master suite that incorporates a private lounge, an expertly fitted walk-in closet and a clean-lined, expensively appointed bathroom.

A cozily proportioned covered patio outside the den and an itty-bitty concrete patio outside one of the guest bedrooms give way to a flat, grassy yard and geometric-shaped swimming pool. Like the front of the house, the charcoal grey rear façade is accented with natural wood cladding and a bench has been built around the shaded truck of a large tree.

It’s unlikely the Jackson-Landeaus ever occupied the Encino property, at least on any kind of permanent basis, as they own a larger, far more secluded home sequestered down a discreet gated lane in a famously star-packed area of the Hollywood Hills that they picked up in 2017 for a little more than $3.5 million and, after a discerning 2018 overhaul, ever-so-briefly had on the market last year at $4.25 million.