Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden Buy $14.7 Million Beverly Hills Compound

After a full decade spent living in a sprawling Coldwater Canyon estate she bought from Candice Bergen, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have upgraded to a new home in a different section of the 90210, where some of their nearest new neighbors include Vin Diesel, Gene Simmons, John Mayer, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander. The retired actress-turned-wine mogul and her Good Charlotte rocker husband paid the full asking price of nearly $14.7 million for their new address, records reveal.

Fastidiously secured behind a huge gate and adjoining gatehouse for a full-time security detail, the new Diaz-Madden estate sprawls across 1.7 acres and ranks as a bonafide compound, with a mansion-sized main house and separate guesthouse, both done up as “custom architectural farmhouses,” per the listing, and designed by ANR Signature Collection, a developer of ultra-high-end homes who has sold previous projects to the likes of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Kerry Washington, Demi Lovato, Louis Tomlinson, and the Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart.

A long blacktopped driveway zooms past the gatehouse and plateaus at a substantial motorcourt with a three-car garage and room for at least 10 additional vehicles. Clad in smooth grey stucco and topped by a metal roof, the main house offers open-plan living spaces and warm neutral decor throughout. The double-height living room opens to outdoor gardens and is warmed by a colossal fireplace; a sun-drenched den has a vaulted, whitewashed open-beam ceiling. But it’s the designer kitchen that is the proverbial heart of the home, with its colossal eat-in island and top-of-the-line appliances. An adjoining breakfast area spills out to a tree-shaded patio for convenient al fresco entertaining, while a more formal dining room boasts a temperature-controlled wine closet, perfect for displaying bottles of Diaz’s Alvaline wine brand.

Upstairs, the master bedroom includes its own sitting area, fireplace, and private patio, while the dual master baths have glam brass fixtures and marble floors. The dual walk-in closets sport custom built-ins and space for a veritable warehouse of designer clothes and accessories. There are six additional bedrooms in the main house, plus a theater room with its own bath that “could be an 8th bedroom,” per the listing.

The notably lush and endlessly private backyard is blanketed by sycamores and other mature native trees, and packs in geometric lawn sections and concrete terraces. Madden and Diaz can relax by the oversized firepit, or whip up a homemade meal by utilizing the full outdoor kitchen. Tucked into the very rear of the property, below a curved concrete retaining wall with nifty waterfall features, is a plunge pool with inset spa and Baja shelf.

The couple’s current residence is also located in the mountains above Beverly Hills, in a gated community home to stars such as Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, and Katy Perry. Diaz additionally maintains a cottage-sized home above L.A.’s bustling Sunset Strip, plus a $9.5 million condo in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood.

Ginger Glass of Compass held the listing; Rebecca Edwardson of Hilton & Hyland repped the buyers.