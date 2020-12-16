Busy Philipps Hustles Out of Hollywood Home in Clandestine Off-Market Deal

Actor Busy Philipps and gloriously bushy-bearded filmmaker Marc Silverstein have sold their longtime home in the historic Whitley Heights neighborhood in the foothills above Hollywood in a clandestine off-market deal valued at $3.95 million. The low-key showbiz pair, she best known for her roles on “Cougar Town” and “Vice Principals” and he the co-writer and/or co-director of a bunch of romcoms, “Never Been Kissed,” “He’s Just Not That Into You” and “I Feel Pretty” among them, bought the beautifully maintained and fashionably updated 1923 Mediterranean Revival residence about 12.5 years for $2.1 million.

Prominently set above the street on a secured parcel of just over a quarter-acre, the boomerang-shaped main residence measures in at a roomy but well short of conspicuously huge 4,600 square feet (or so) with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. A self-contained one-bedroom and one-bath guest or staff apartment with a separate outside entrance adds another 600-ish square feet.

At more than 30-feet-long, the living room easily doubles as a ballroom with a coved ceiling, antique tile fireplace and floor-to-ceiling arched windows. An adjoining sunroom opens to a wrap around terrace and a powder room is discreetly nipped into a tiny triangle of space behind the foyer’s gracefully curved.

The ample dining room, which looks out over the front garden, boldly pairs purple painted trim work, fanciful jungle-patterned wallpaper and a chevron-pattern rug, while the up-to-date kitchen is glammed up with black lacquer cabinets and the octagonal adjoining breakfast room opens to a large terrace above a swimming pool and spa surrounded by riotous tropical plantings.

The service areas behind the kitchen have been transformed to a serene primary suite complete with two walk-in closets and a clean-lined marble bathroom. Upstairs, two guest bedrooms share a charming children’s study with built-in desks and a hall bathroom emblazoned with whimsically over-scaled black-and-white polka-dotted tile pattern.

A third second-floor bedroom — originally the home’s main bedroom — features a luminescent golden ceiling treatment plus a huge walk-in closet and a 1930s-style bathroom finished in a decadent combo of black and white marble. French doors open the bedroom to an expansive stone-paved terraced bordered by a stone balustrade with panoramic views over the city.

The whisper listing was quietly held by Boni Bryant and Joe Reichling at Compass; the buyers were represented by Sherri Rogers and Anthony Stellini, also from Compass.

Philipps previously owned a substantially less substantial but utterly charming hillside bungalow nearby that has an interesting history of actor owners: Rose McGowan sold it to Rachel Bilson who kept it for about one and a half years before Philipps picked it up for $1.349 million in 2005. In 2008, the year after she and Silverstein wed, the house was sold at a notable loss — for $1.075 million — to Ginnifer Goodwin who held on to it for about eight years before it traded at $1.675 million to a not-famous couple who, like Philipps before them, sold it at a loss in 2018.