Brie Larson Makes Off-Market Deal in Studio City

Acclaimed actor Brie Larson, who took home a Golden Globe and an Academy Award in 2016 for the bone-chilling indie drama “Room,” has changed up her property portfolio over the past year, most recently selling an unassuming residence in a prime neighborhood in L.A.’s Studio City in an off-market deal for $1.4 million — nicely above its just shy of $1.3 million asking price.

Tax records indicate the 1930s traditional bungalow, obscured in a tangle of foliage and mature trees, last changed hands in 2009, when it traded for $885,000. The single-story home measures in at a tetch less than 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Marketing materials show there are two fireplaces, one in the living room and the other in the master bedroom, and an upgraded country kitchen arranged around a huge work island and decked out with iconic Tiffany blue painted-wood cabinets and different shades of pixilated blue floor tiles. Outside, there’s a classic kidney-shaped swimming pool surrounded by red-brick terracing; beyond the pool sits a detached two car garage.

The property was jointly listed with Bill Barkley at Pinnacle Estate Properties and Shen Schulz at Sotheby’s Intl. Realty; The buyer was repped by Therese Hyde at Compass.

Last year, Larson sold a casually chic home above L.A.’s Laurel Canyon for just under $2.2 million to “Falling Skies” actor Sara Carter and quickly purchased two homes in more far-flung areas. Last fall she shelled out $3.4 million for an ocean- and sunset-view house on a couple of acres in the rolling foothills above Malibu’s Point Dume, and soon thereafter dropped another $1.6 million on a freshly renovated five-bedroom home in an unsung, prototypically suburban neighborhood in L.A.’s Woodland Hills.