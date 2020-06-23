Blake Berris Puts Price on Silver Lake Home

Just over two years ago, soap opera veteran Blake Berris, who appeared in nearly 1,450 episodes of “Days of Our Lives,” paid “Deadpool” star Morena Baccarin a bit less than $2.1 million for a 1930s knoll-topping traditional in the hills above L.A.’s Silver Lake Reservoir that he and his wife, Alexandra McGuinness, writer-director daughter of Paul McGuinness, the former manager of U2, now have back up for sale at close to $2.5 million.

Listings held by Alyssa Valentine and Kurt Wisner of Compass show that the roughly 3,200-square-foot two-story house was designed by architect Winchton L. Risley and retains much original character alongside modern-day creature comforts. The home sits high and privately above a street-level garage with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The step-down living room features a giant picture window and a full wall of pine built-ins, while a dining room and separate butler’s pantry/breakfast nook provide passage to an updated retro-inspired kitchen with a restored vintage range.

A main floor guest bedroom or office spills out to a dining terrace just outside the kitchen, and two more guest bedrooms upstairs share a bathroom with minty green vintage tile work. Another vintage-tiled Jack-and-Jill bathroom separates the spacious second-floor master bedroom — it includes a small dressing room and is plenty roomy enough to accommodate a cozy sitting area — from a rustically paneled den/bedroom complete with fireplace and built-in desk. French doors lead to a large deck and an expansive, flat and grassy yard that overlooks the surrounding hills and reservoir.

Property records indicate that Berris and McGuinness also maintain a desert getaway, a two-parcel multi-residence compound in Yucca Valley, Calif., they scooped up about three years ago for a tad more than $200,000.