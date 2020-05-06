‘Better Call Saul’ Star Patrick Fabian Snags $11 Million Malibu Beach House

Though he plays pinstripe suit-loving, hard-charging Midwest attorney Howard “Howie” Hamlin on the AMC hit “Better Call Saul,” actor Patrick Fabian is an outdoorsy California surfer dude in real life. So it’s really no surprise that the Pennsylvania native and longtime L.A. resident has opted to shell out $11 million for a lavish oceanfront home in the seaside enclave of Malibu, Calif.

Originally built in 1953 as a humble midcentury beach shack, the house has been remodeled multiple times and considerably expanded over the past few decades. In early 2017, the three-story abode was sold for $8.1 million to a non-famous Calabasas businessman, who subsequently gave the place an organic modern-themed facelift before flipping it to Fabian.

Set cheek-to-jowl with the neighbors, the 4,250 sq. ft. structure offers a two-car attached garage and a gated courtyard that’s shaded by a couple mature ficus trees. A glassy front door leads into a massive great room with blonde-ish hardwood floors, whitewashed walls and towering glass windows that drink in the aquamarine sea. There’s also a fireplace for chilly beach nights, maid’s quarters, a breakfast bar and open kitchen with the typical full bounty of designer stainless appliances. Glass sliders lead out to an oceanside deck that runs the full width of the house and provides mesmerizing views up and down the coast.

Back inside, stairs lead down to a more private lower level with three bedrooms, all of them with ocean views, and the master suite additionally includes a spa-style bathroom with soaking tub and a wee outdoor balcony that’s suspended above the sand.

Below the bedroom lower level is an even lower “sand” level with a full guest suite, living room and a petite guest kitchen sporting upgraded stainless appliances. And somewhere in the house is a full dry sauna, perfect for speedily warming up after dipping one’s piggies in the frigid Pacific Ocean.

Fabian and his wife Mandy, a filmmaker and writer, are longtime residents of the San Fernando Valley’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood. Back in 2013, they forked out just under $1 million for an architectural four-bedroom home set on a prime corner lot.

Jeff Chertow and Paul Woodman of Pinnacle Estate Properties held the listing; Woodman and Elizabeth Seaman, also of Pinnacle Estate Properties, repped Fabian.