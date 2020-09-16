Bernsen and Pays Flip Fabled Laurel Canyon Compound

Professional actors and avocational house-flippers Corbin Bernsen and Amanda Pays have hung a not-quite-$2 million price tag on a quirky compound high above L.A.’s Laurel Canyon.

The interestingly idiosyncratic property was long owned by prolific B-movie actor and real estate investor Beach Dickerson. The property was gifted to Corbin upon Dickerson’s 2005 death with the stipulation that author, ubiquitous industry party bartender and beloved pimp-to-the-stars Scotty Bowers, subject of the juicy 2017 documentary “Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood,” retain a lifetime occupancy. It wasn’t until shortly after Bowers’ death in October that Corbin was granted full control over the storied hilltop spread.

Sprinkled among matures trees and foliage on a ridgeline street with commanding views over Los Angeles, the compact compound’s four structures contain a total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The two-bedroom and two-bathroom main house, a light-filled 1930s bungalow, is anchored by a fireplace in the living room. The dining room opens to a boomerang-shaped swimming pool and spa. The stylishly redone galley kitchen abuts a dining terrace and features a cathedral ceiling, butcher-block countertops and a fanciful black-and-white checkerboard floor.

There’s a pint-sized pavilion alongside the pool and, perched atop a street-level two-car garage, a rustic, pleasantly funky one-bed/one-bath A-frame guesthouse with kitchenette and loft. And, finally, cleaved to the steep slope, where it’s discreetly out of sight below a poolside deck, a small one-bedroom and one-bath bungalow is referred to in listings held by Daniel Stevenson of The Agency and Max Nelson of Compass as El Nido de Nestor after its long-time resident, Oscar-winning cinematographer Néstor Almendros, who lived there sometime before his death in 1992.