Barrett Foa Lists Silver Lake Architectural

  • Location: Silver Lake, Los Angeles, Calif.
  • Price: $1.699 million
  • Size: 2,065 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Having picked up another, more expensive house last year, “NCIS” star Barrett Foa has unsurprisingly put his former home, an appealingly unconventional architectural in the fashionable heart of L.A.’s ultra-hip Silver Lake neighborhood, up for sale at a whisper under $1.7 million.

Built in 2016 and acquired by Foa at that time for not quite $1.4 million, the three-story abode was decorated for the accomplished stage and screen actor in a comfortable, organic-modern manner by designer Rosa Beltran. Listings held by Sherri Rogers and Anthony Stellini of Compass show the just shy of 2,100-square-foot home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Tucked in to a tiny porch next to an open carport, the eye-catching scarlet front door opens to a compact foyer dominated by a custom-cut tree-stump repurposed as an entry table and, surprisingly, a spacious dining room with built-in banquette seating. Just off the dining room, the upscale kitchen is a somber, sophisticated affair with marbled countertops, lustrous gray and white cabinets and shimmery dove-gray tile backsplashes.

Bedrooms are privately perched on the upper floor; the main suite offers a fitted walk-in closet, private terrace and marble-accented bathroom wrapped in shiny azure tiles. The living room sits on the lower level with a polished concrete floor and full-height glass sliders that peel open to a charming, hedge-encircled courtyard garden with fire pit and water feature.

Foa’s new digs, a stylishly redone 1950s midcentury ranch of almost 2,000 square feet, sits high above historic Beachwood Canyon with stunning canyon-framed views over the city and cost him close to $2.1 million.

