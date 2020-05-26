Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Ask $14 Million for Beverly Hills Home

Hollywood power couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are looking to shake things up in L.A.’s high-end real estate market, which has lately been mired in the doldrums — a byproduct of coronavirus chaos. The actors-turned-successful investors are asking $14 million for their Coldwater Canyon home, the duo’s primary residence and the first marital property they ever purchased. Tucked into the mountains above Beverly Hills, the house is sited in a neighborhood known as Beverly Hills Post Office (BHPO), and within a guard-gated community known as Hidden Valley.

But it’s not particularly surprising that the Kunis-Kutchers have chosen to unload their longtime main home; the pair are midway through construction on a titanic modern compound elsewhere in the BHPO area. That place, many years in the making, rather makes their current for-sale home look like a comparative hovel. And while they await completion of their dream megamansion, they won’t be homeless — they’re quarantining in a $10 million oceanfront getaway up north, in the beautiful town of Carpinteria, Calif.

Back in BHPO, the stately residence — described in the listing as a “timeless traditional” — was built in 1999 and features an attractive facade with a mix of stone and cedar siding. The two-story abode spans 7,351 square feet and features black shutters, Kutcher and Kunis purchased the property in 2014 for about $10.2 million, Dirt previously reported. Previously, the house had been owned by former Viacom CEO Tom Freston.

Cocoa brown hardwood floors envelop the entire three-story home, which offers five bedrooms and a total of 5.5 baths. The main level has a variety of well-scaled public rooms, including a living room with fireplace and hand-crafted moldings, a step-up formal dining room and a gigantic, all-white cook’s kitchen with a mix of vintage and modern appliances, a breakfast nook with built-in banquette and an adjacent family room with another fireplace.

Upstairs are the home’s four family bedrooms, all of them with ensuite baths and closets. And downstairs — in the partially subterranean lower level — is a guest/staff bedroom, along with a full array of luxe recreational amenities: a temperature-controlled wine room with space for hundreds of bottles, a gym and sauna. Multiple sets of French doors allow easy access to fresh mountain air.

Outside, the lushly-landscaped yard spans just over a half-acre, with rolling lawns and mature weeping willows, plus a stone terrace with an outdoor kitchen and bar. Set into the patio is a lagoon-style swimming pool that’s partially shaded by a towering hedge, and is outfitted with a grotto and raised spa.

Whoever buys the Kunis-Kutcher abode will find themselves practically choked by celebrity — Hidden Valley is perhaps L.A.’s most star-studded gated enclave of them all, and nearly every home in the community is owned by someone with deep Hollywood ties. Folks within easy sugar-borrowing distance include Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Katy Perry, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, Nick and Joanna Swisher, Penelope Cruz, Zoe Saldana and Ziggy Marley, just to name a few.

Justin Paul Huchel and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.