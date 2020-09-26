Armie Hammer Lists Century-Old Hancock Park Tudor Mansion

Summer 2020 has officially slipped away, but at least Armie Hammer is closing the season out with a residential bang. The Golden Globe-nominated actor (“Call Me By Your Name,” “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.,” “The Lone Ranger,” “The Social Network”) has punted his historic Los Angeles house onto the market, where it’s landed with a $5.8 million thud. The 1920s English Tudor-style mansion is loaded with original architectural details and nearly 100 years of memories.

Though he bought the property less than two years ago for $4.7 million, it’s no great shock that Hammer has decided to sell. Back in July, he and longtime wife Elizabeth Chambers announced their separation in a very modern manner — via joint Instagram posts — and so the former pair are now going their separate real estate ways.

Just steps from the posh Wilshire Country Club, the three-story mansion has all the classic Tudor design hallmarks, from its red brick cladding to its hand-hewn timbering, from the leaded glass windows to its steeply pitched gable roofs. Inside, however, Chambers and Hammer have given the home a modern facelift, with interiors painted soft neutral tones and newly sanded hardwood floors stained a faded custard color.

Highlights include a dramatic entryway with a grand staircase, plus a double-height living room with gorgeous original beams and newly redone fireplace. The very formal wood-paneled dining room is indisputably regal, while the more contemporary kitchen and family room keep things more casual, albeit still luxe. There’s also a library, breakfast room, and maid’s quarters on the main floor.

The second level contains four more bedrooms — one of them currently converted to a walk-in closet — including the master suite, with its fireplace, sitting area, and a spa-style bath with separate sauna. Upstairs, the attic level contains another bedroom and ample storage space.

While the quarter-acre lot isn’t especially big for the neighborhood, the property has formal lawns out front and plenty of space in back for an al fresco dining area, lagoon-style pool with spa and rock waterfall, plus a BBQ center and poolside cabana.

Sheri Bienstock of the Bienstock Group holds the listing.