Antonio Banderas Tries Again With Historic Manhattan Home

Stunning Central Park views, immaculate furnishings, oversized windows filled with leafy views and the pixie dust of an international Tinseltown superstar sprinkled about the place. What’s not to love about Antonio Banderas’ Manhattan home? Well, presumably the asking price.­

Banderas and ex-wife Melanie Griffith have been divorced for five full years at this point, but their marital legacy lives on in the four-bedroom and four-bathroom New York City co-op they purchased in 2005 for $4 million in the exclusive Prasada building along New York City’s swanky Central Park West. The “Pain And Glory” actor —whose re-teaming with director Pedro Almodóvar resulted in both Golden Globe and Oscar nominations this year — bought out his ex-wife’s share of the co-op in 2016 and just can’t seem to sell the luxe spread; it was originally listed in May 2018 for $7.95 million and is now back on the market at a slightly reduced ask of $7.395 million. Common charges tally up to a brain-twisting $8,500 per month.

The apartment has all the grandeur and elegance you’d expect from one of Central Park’s most desirable residences, including 11-foot high ceilings, polished chevron-patterned oak flooring and 50 glorious feet of direct Central Park frontage. A vivid vermilion ceiling enlivens the octagonal foyer, and the nearly 30-foot living room has a TV-surmounted decorative fireplace at one end. The jet-black lacquered woodwork in the dining room might be an acquired taste (and a relatively easy fix), while the galley-style kitchen is unquestionably compact, if expensively outfitted and smartly arranged, with a cozy dining area. All four bedrooms, three of them en suite, plus an office open off a bowling alley-like hallway are located at the back of the apartment.

An opulently embellished 12-story French Second Empire-style building built in 1907, the Prasada offers residents a long menu of amenities that include full-time doormen, elevator operators, a live-in resident manager, private bike storage and a fitness center.

Bernice Leventhal and Sarah Thompson with Corcoran hold the listing.

Over the years, Banderas and Griffith bought and sold numerous properties, and their divorce hastened the unloading of residential assets. In 2015, they sold an L.A. mansion in the tony Hancock Park neighborhood for almost $16 million to Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant, a former ambassador to the Bahamas and daughter of music mogul and political advisor Clarence Avant (about whom, incidentally enough, a Netflix documentary was made.)

Also on the chopping block was a rustic-luxe mountain retreat in Aspen, Colo., that Griffith retained ownership of and sold last year for $4 million. Banderas, meanwhile, kept a home in his native Spain and later purchased an ultra modern, pre-fab home in the leafy suburban stockbroker belt of Surrey, England, which he now shares with his girlfriend, Dutch-German investment advisor Nicole Kimpel.