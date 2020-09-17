Anders Holm Lists Updated Silver Lake Storybook Tudor

Having bought a larger, historic home in nearby South Pasadena, sketch comedian, actor and writer Anders Holm has put his former home, an updated 1920s English storybook Tudor on a slender, winding street in L.A.’s hipster-filled Silver Lake neighborhood, up for grabs at $2.1 million. Not counting carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees, Holm hopes to realize a roughly 50% profit over the $1.425 million tax records indicate was paid for the property close to seven-and-a-half years ago. The property is available through Gail Crosby at Sotheby’s International Realty.

Like many houses in L.A.’s hilly neighborhoods, this not-quite-2,100-square-foot charmer sits right up against the street behind a verdant hedgerow and secured gates. And, for all intents and purposes, the front door opens unceremoniously directly into a casually appointed formal sitting room where a corner fireplace features original fittings, rustic antique wood beams line the ceiling and French doors open to a roomy terrace with panoramic, over-the-treetops views over the neighborhood. To one side of the living room, a fancifully pointed arch leads to a family room filled with light thanks to a couple of picture windows. Another pointed arch connects the living room to an up-to-date eat-in kitchen that is arranged around a large island with both marble and wood counters on navy-blue cabinets and premium quality designer appliances.

Upstairs are the home’s three bedrooms, two with curlicued wrought-iron-railed Juliet balconies with expansive open views and one with a quite small yet luxuriously updated marble bathroom. The hillside parcel allows for a lower level to be tucked underneath the main floor. Outfitted as a multipurpose office, gym and lounge (and not accessible from inside the house), the stone-tiled space includes a well-stocked kitchenette and an up-to-date bathroom. Diamond-pane French doors appropriate the house’s architecture lead out to a sunny backyard with a T-shaped swimming pool and a small patch of grass. Behind electronic gates at the end of a sloped driveway, a single-car carport is well suited as an open-air entertainment pavilion.

Holm’s new digs in South Pasadena, a four-bedroom and three-and-a-half-bathroom Wallace Neff-designed traditional tucked down a discreet, whisper-quiet cul-de-sac lined with beautifully maintained historic homes that reflect a variety of architectural styles, was acquired earlier this year for about $3.5 million. Built in 1926 and set amid mature specimen trees, the 3,800-square-foot residence is complimented by sun-dappled terraces, carefully groomed grassy gardens and a swimming pool set against a privatizing wall of trees and foliage.

One of the half-dozen creators (and writers and co-stars) of the cult-fave Comedy Central series “Workaholics,” which ran for seven seasons, ending in 2017, Holm concurrently popped up in a couple of seasons of “The Mindy Project” as well as the short-lived 2018 sitcom “Champions.” Currently in the hopper for the writer/actor is the upcoming Netflix drama series “Inventing Anna,” in which Anna Deavere Smith and Laverne Cox will also star.