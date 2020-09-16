Amy Smart, Carter Oosterhouse Seek Malibu Tenant

“Crank” actress Amy Smart and her infamously amorous carpenter hubby Carter Oosterhouse are packing it up out of the Malibu home that they purchased for $2.9 million back in 2016, though it appears that they’re not entirely ready to completely relinquish ownership of it quite yet. The Tinseltown couple are currently hoping to land a tenant who’s able to pony up $23,000 in rent a month to shack up in the cute compound.

Perched on the edge of a hillside overlooking Malibu’s world-renowned (not to mention celeb-packed) Billionaire’s Beach, the property is sited on a dreamy, tree-dotted 2.8-acre lot and features jetliner views from the Santa Monica shoreline to Palos Verdes and all the way out west to Catalina island. There’s no direct access to the beach (though it’s just a couple of minutes away) but, of course, that just means that it’s all the more private. However, if one would like to hit the beach or tennis court with a couple of well-monied pals, they can join the exclusive La Costa Beach and Tennis Club for an additional $6,000 a year.

The property is set a ways back from the main road down a short driveway and has a one-car garage, but plenty of space to park in the eight-car motor court outside. The house itself offers five bedrooms, two full and three three-quarter bathrooms within 3,488 square feet. It’s a charming, ranch-style L-shaped structure that’s split into two at its middle and connected by a breezeway. Inside, white walls, tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings, decorative archways and medium-stained hardwood floors can be found throughout the cozy abode. The ambiance in the living room is light and airy, and sunlight streams in through picture windows that offer up stunning ocean views. On the left wall, a large fireplace with a decorative surround mantle and a tile hearth visually anchors down the room. A series of white beams line the ceiling while vintage wall sconces illuminate the area.

In the kitchen, cream-colored Spanish mosaic-style tiles cover the wall against the fancy gas range stove while cute floating shelves offers up plenty of place to display all of the fancy ceramics and pot and pans of the household. A turquoise, wood-topped center island provides room to prepare the meals of the day or to eat breakfast, while a mod chandelier hangs overhead and a skylight lets in natural lighting. The kitchen also features a convenient farm-style sink and a walk-in pantry. There’s a separate formal dining area that boats a series of French doors, perfect for enjoying a meal in the Malibu breeze.

Moving onto the master bedroom, a large, fireplace decorated with an original brick mantle and hearth stands to one side of the room. There’s a small sitting area not too far from the fireplace that’s currently being used to house a gong and a pricey Eames lounge chair. Ivory wainscoted walls and a beamed tongue-and-groove ceiling give the bedroom a traditional, but cozy feel. On the opposite side of the fireplace, is the master bathroom where the brick that lined the mantle and hearth extends from the floor to the ceiling. The master bath has a soaking tub, an oversized walk-in shower, Jack-and-Jill sinks and eye-catching tile flooring. In addition to the main structure, there’s also a detached two-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse that could be used for as a home studio, office or a convenient place for staff quarters.

Outside, the yard is large, flat, grassy and has been meticulously landscaped with lush flora. There’s a stone-tiled patio area with plenty of place to dine al fresco or to simply sunbathe in the Southern Californian sunshine and take in the fresh air. And for those chilly winter nights, there’s a fire pit where residents and their guests can huddle around.

The listing is held by husband and wife realtor duo Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland.