Amber Valletta Lists Snazzy Palisades Modern Farmhouse

1990s supermodel-turned-Hollywood actor Amber Valletta (“Hitch,” “Transporter 2,” “Revenge”) is catwalking out of her luxurious Pacific Palisades home, having plunked the designer-done property onto the market with a $5.9 million ask. Turned out in the en vogue modern farmhouse architectural style, the 4,200 sq. ft. house is nestled within a desirable Palisades neighborhood pocket known as the Alphabet Streets.

Newly built in 2017 and last sold that same year for $4.2 million, the two-story abode offers 5 bedrooms and a total of 5.5 baths across two levels. Listing notes, which make no secret of the property’s celebrity ownership, also reveal that the 6,500 sq. ft. lot is walled and gated for privacy, and includes an attached two-car garage, plus a backyard with a grassy lawn, concrete patio, outdoor BBQ/kitchen, and space to add a pool.

Unsurprisingly, given the property’s stylish owner, the interiors are distinctly fashion-forward. Decorated by designer Ross Cassidy, the open-plan living spaces offer lacquered ceiling treatments, ash gray hardwood floors, and high ceilings throughout. The living room, dining room, den, and eat-in kitchen merge seamlessly into one open space, with the den and living room offering fireplaces and the kitchen outfitted with a slew of top-end stainless appliances. Other main floor amenities include powder and mud rooms, plus a guest bedroom with ensuite bath.

Upstairs are four more ensuite bedrooms, a laundry room, and a bonus room that could be converted into a gym, office, or children’s playroom. The master suite offers a bedroom with fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and direct access to a private balcony, a spa-style bathroom with soaking tub, and a walk-in closet with custom built-ins.

Additional amenities include Control4 home automation — this is a full-fledged smart home, after all, with lights and sound all capable of remote operation — security cameras, and towering hedges that block out the neighbors. Perhaps best of all, the property is just a short jog to the varied shopping and dining destinations of Rick Caruso’s ritzy Palisades Village development.

Elisabeth Halsted of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices holds the listing.