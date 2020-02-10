×

Alycia Debnam-Carey Selects 1920s Hollywood Cottage

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
AlyciaDebnamCarey_HW_FI
13 View Gallery
Location:
Hollywood, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.24 million
Size:
1,055 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms

“Fear the Walking Dead” and “The 100” actor Alycia Debnam-Carey is fearlessly setting down some real estate roots in Tinseltown, walking herself into a centrally-located L.A. cottage that’s just minutes from Hollywood, WeHo, and an almost innumerable trove of trendy shops and restaurants. The Sydney, Australia native paid just over $1.2 million for her 1920s Spanish-style starter house, which spans a bit more than 1,000 square feet of living space with two bedrooms and two baths.

The petite casita is completely walled and surrounded by a tall hedge for celeb-style privacy, and features an attached one-car garage and one-car driveway for off-street parking — a welcome boon in this tightly-packed but pleasingly walkable neighborhood.

Inside, the renovated home sports chic neutral interior decor with honey-hued hardwood floors and whitewashed walls. The living room has a fireplace and large windows for plenty of natural light; the kitchen, while quite petite, includes eat-in bar seating, luxe Bosch appliances and an adjacent breakfast nook.

The master suite, secluded in its own mini-wing, includes a private bath with walls of painted brick, and both bedrooms offer French doors that allow direct access to the gardens. The .06-acre lot is definitely small but remains admirably private and secure, and there’s a wraparound patio with several seating options and even an outdoor table for alfresco dining. Best of all, the front courtyard area has a charming cactus garden planted with a variety of low-maintenance succulents.

Popular on Variety

Rick Dergan and Panos Papadopoulos of Keller Williams held the listing; David Yun of Compass repped Debnam-Carey.

More Dirt

  • Alycia Debnam-Carey Los Angeles House

    Alycia Debnam-Carey Selects 1920s Hollywood Cottage

    “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The 100” actor Alycia Debnam-Carey is fearlessly setting down some real estate roots in Tinseltown, walking herself into a centrally-located L.A. cottage that’s just minutes from Hollywood, WeHo, and an almost innumerable trove of trendy shops and restaurants. The Sydney, Australia native paid just over $1.2 million for her 1920s [...]

  • Lauren Pomerantz Elizabeth Higgins Clark House

    Lauren Pomerantz, Elizabeth Higgins Clark Buy Los Feliz Storybook Tudor

    It’s no secret that the hills of L.A.’s gorgeous Los Feliz neighborhood boast a veritable treasure trove of architectural gems. One of them is this enchanting French Tudor Revival, built in the 1930s and designed by Frank Scott Crowhurst, the architect responsible for Walt Disney’s nearby family home and Burbank studio. Listed last year for [...]

  • Briga Heelan House Los Angeles

    'Cougar Town' Alum Briga Heelan Purrs Into Chic Modern Bungalow on L.A.'s Eastside

    The rapidly gentrifying, hipster-approved Eastside neighborhood of Los Angeles has recently attracted a huge swarm of successful showbiz players, many of them relatively young and lured in by the superior real estate bang-for-buck — versus the perilously pricey Westside — as well as for the area’s close proximity to a bevy of trendy shops and [...]

  • Becca Tobin House Los Angeles

    'Glee' Alum Becca Tobin Upgrades to Zen Hollywood Hills Retreat

    Veteran actor Becca Tobin recently had her longtime cottage in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon photographed for a series of shelter publications, and the glossy pictures reveal the “LadyGang” and “Glee” star’s love for design. The 1930s cottage is a “really soothing space … with so much charm” but also “very small,” she noted to Apartment Therapy. [...]

  • John Caudwell House London

    Inside Tech Billionaire John Caudwell's $300 Million London Home

    Mayfair is one of London’s priciest neighborhoods; for decades, it’s been an ultra-exclusive enclave of wealthy Arab oil tycoons and celebrity-laden nightclubs. So it comes as no big shock that what is quite likely Britain’s most expensive home is located in the posh neighborhood. What is surprising, though, is that the owner of the $300 [...]

  • Djimon Hounsou House Los Angeles

    Djimon Hounsou Buys on L.A.'s Silicon Beach

    The still somewhat new-fangled concept of L.A. as a tech hub has beget soaring real estate prices in areas surrounding the so-called Silicon Beach where Google, Facebook, Hulu and many more tech giants have slick new office space. And even in neighborhoods as far out as Westchester, where this contemporary house is located. Though the [...]

  • Beth Behrs Michael Gladis House Los

    Mini Andén Sells Stylish Traditional to Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis

    Swedish model and actor Mini Andén and model Taber Schroeder sold a stylishly renovated, 1930s home in a leafy and sought-after pocket of L.A.’s ever-more expensive Studio City late last year for close to $2.7 million and a plugged-in real estate insider swears the new owners are married actors Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad