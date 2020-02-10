Alycia Debnam-Carey Selects 1920s Hollywood Cottage

“Fear the Walking Dead” and “The 100” actor Alycia Debnam-Carey is fearlessly setting down some real estate roots in Tinseltown, walking herself into a centrally-located L.A. cottage that’s just minutes from Hollywood, WeHo, and an almost innumerable trove of trendy shops and restaurants. The Sydney, Australia native paid just over $1.2 million for her 1920s Spanish-style starter house, which spans a bit more than 1,000 square feet of living space with two bedrooms and two baths.

The petite casita is completely walled and surrounded by a tall hedge for celeb-style privacy, and features an attached one-car garage and one-car driveway for off-street parking — a welcome boon in this tightly-packed but pleasingly walkable neighborhood.

Inside, the renovated home sports chic neutral interior decor with honey-hued hardwood floors and whitewashed walls. The living room has a fireplace and large windows for plenty of natural light; the kitchen, while quite petite, includes eat-in bar seating, luxe Bosch appliances and an adjacent breakfast nook.

The master suite, secluded in its own mini-wing, includes a private bath with walls of painted brick, and both bedrooms offer French doors that allow direct access to the gardens. The .06-acre lot is definitely small but remains admirably private and secure, and there’s a wraparound patio with several seating options and even an outdoor table for alfresco dining. Best of all, the front courtyard area has a charming cactus garden planted with a variety of low-maintenance succulents.

Rick Dergan and Panos Papadopoulos of Keller Williams held the listing; David Yun of Compass repped Debnam-Carey.