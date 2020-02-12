Adam Brody, Leighton Meester List Mountaintop Hideaway

Married actors Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have their supremely private mountaintop retreat in near tiny Topanga, Calif., high in the rugged mountains between Malibu and Calabasas, up for sale at a tetch under $3.3 million. The couple — she stars in the ensemble sitcom “Single Parents”; he recently toplined the crime-thriller series “StartUp” — purchased the property just over five years ago for $2.4 million. Behind gates on more than three acres with meditative views, the multilevel, organic-modern residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms in a bit more than 4,300 square feet.

With terra-cotta tile floors, a corner fireplace and a grid of chunky wood beams on the ceiling, the light-filled living room flows easily out to the gardens through floor-to-ceiling windows. A few steps up from the living room, a cozy TV lounge has a wall of custom built-ins; and the kitchen, a few steps up from the dining room, is fitted with custom wood cabinets and high-end equipment. On the top floor, an en suite guest bedroom with awning-shaded terrace is joined by an airy master bedroom with floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace. In full view of the bedroom, a soaking tub is set into a windowed bay that allows for unobstructed 180-degree views of the surrounding mountains. There’s also a walk-in wine cellar and an office/den easily converted to a third bedroom.

The landscaped areas around the house include gated, off-street parking for more than a dozen cars, a raised vegetable garden and a variety of fruit trees. A newly fenced and artificially grassed area includes a fire pit and above-ground spa. Other notable features: an array of solar panels, a back-up generator and RV hookups. The property is listed with Michael Morabito at Compass.