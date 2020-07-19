Noureen DeWulf, Ryan Miller List Sunset Strip Home

“Anger Management” actress Noureen DeWulf and husband Ryan Miller, goaltender for the National Hockey League’s Anaheim Ducks, have put their former home above L.A.’s ever-trendy Sunset Strip on the market at just under $3 million. Though hardly inexpensive, by showbiz standards this not-quite-2,500-square-foot property, which they bought in 2011 for just under $2.2 million, is something of a starter home.

The unassuming but comprehensively renovated three-bedroom and three-bathroom contemporary has an airy open-plan layout with a sleek see-through fireplace, hardwood floors and a neutral color palette. The single story dwelling features a smallish kitchen with flush tan wood cabinetry and a stainless steel double wall oven amongst other appliances. Renovated bathrooms feature swaths of mosaic tiles and glam ’70s inspired wallpaper. Out back there’s a sun-splashed deck, a swimming pool and tiered concrete terraces hosting a variety of sun tolerant succulent plants that provide a relaxed California feel. There’s even a putting green on an upper terrace encased by a wall of evergreens.

The couple will be leaving behind a home surrounded by the estates of fellow celebs, who include actor David Faustino (Bud from “Married with Children”) and director/producer Brian Singer.

Besides starring in “Anger Management” (2010-2014), DuWulf, who was born and raised to Gujarati Indian parents in New York City, is also known for her roles in the films “West Bank Story,” “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” and “The Back-up Plan.” Miller is the winningest American-born goalie in NHL history, and represented the U.S. national team in the 2010 and 2014 Olympics. Based on her credits and his lucrative career on the ice, the couple can certainly afford a real estate upgrade. In 2008 Miller signed a five-year contract extension worth $31.25 million, and in 2017 signed a two-year $4 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks that was extended last year for another year at $2.235 million.

