Snapchat Now Lets You Add Songs to Posts, Launches With Preview of New Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco Track

Snapchat today is launching a new feature called Sounds — which, taking a page from TikTok, lets app users add song clips to their Snaps and Stories.

Snapchat’s music feature launches with an exclusive preview of Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s new song “Lonely,” before the full song launches widely Thursday at 9 p.m. PT. “Lonely” will be a featured exclusive in Snapchat’s Featured Sounds list today, letting users create Snaps with the new ballad, share them with friends, and save the link to download the full song when it’s available.

With Sounds on Snapchat, users of the iOS app worldwide can add music to their Snaps (pre- or post-capture) from a curated catalog of music. Snapchatters can add music before recording video by selecting the Sounds tool (with the music notes icon) on the right-hand side of the Camera screen and choosing a track from the Featured Sounds list. Alternately, they can select a track from the Sounds tool after taking a Snap.

Snap now has multiyear agreements with major and independent music publishers and labels, including Warner Music Group, Merlin (including its independent label members), NMPA, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, Kobalt and BMG Music Publishing. Notably missing from Snapchat Sounds for now is Sony Music Entertainment.

When you receive a Snap with Sounds, you can swipe up to view the album art, song title, and the name of the artist. A “Play This Song” link lets you listen to the full song on other streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud.

Snapchat in August launched a test of the music feature in Australia and New Zealand and has now expanded it worldwide.

Beyond music, Snap said it’s also testing the ability for Snapchatters to create their own sounds and add them to Snaps — which also copies a popular TikTok feature. Snap said it will roll that out globally on Snapchat in the coming months.

As of the end of June 2020, Snap reported 238 million daily active users on Snapchat, up 17% year-over-year. The company claims Snapchat reaches over 100 million people in the U.S. alone, including over 75% of 13-34 year-olds.

Watch the launch video for Sounds on Snapchat: