DaBaby’s ‘Rockstar’ Is Spotify’s Top Song of the Summer

While summer technically goes on for another month and Labor Day is a two weeks away, Spotify has unveiled its Songs of Summer and Podcasts of Summer, based on streaming data between June 1-August 15. The full lists are included at the bottom of this note.
Coming in at the most-streamed Song of Summer 2020 is “Rockstar” by DaBaby (featuring Roddy Ricch) with more than 380 million streams. “I knew ‘Rockstar’ was going to be a HIT while I was creating the record,” the rapper says in the announcement. “But to watch the world make it into a GLOBAL HIT is an Amazing Feeling. GOD IS GREAT!”
Not surprisingly, the Podcasts of the Summer is The Michelle Obama Podcast, which launched just three weeks ago, but it already has “millions” of listeners, according to the announcement.
Most streamed songs of the summer globally (based on streams from June 1 – August 15th, 2020):
- “ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
- “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
- “Roses – Imanbek Remix” by SAINt JHN
- “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685
- “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles
- “death bed (coffee for your head)” by Powfu, beabadoobee
- “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande
- “Toosie Slide” by Drake
- “Breaking Me” by Topic, A7S
- “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I
- “ily (i love you baby)” by Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
- “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa
- “Party Girl” by StaySolidRocky
- “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey
- “Break My Heart” by Dua Lipa
- “Stuck with U” by Ariana Grande featuring Justin Bieber
- “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi
- “MAMACITA” by Black Eyed Peas, J. Rey Soul, Ozuna
- “La Jeepta – Remix” by Anuel AA, Brray, Juanka, Myke Towers, Nio Garcia
- “The Box” by Roddy Ricch
Most streamed songs of the summer US (based on streams from June 1 – August 15th, 2020):
- “ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
- “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey
- “Party Girl” by StaySolidRocky
- “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
- “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles
- “WHATS POPPIN” by Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
- “Wishing Well” by Juice WRLD
- “THE SCOTTS” by Kid Cudi, THE SCOTTS and Travis Scott
- “The Box” by Roddy Ricch
- “Come & Go” by Juice WRLD featuring Marshmello
- “Roses – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN
- “Righteous” by Juice WRLD
- “Toosie Slide” by Drake
- “WHATS POPPIN” by Jack Harlow
- “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande
- “Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
- “death bed (coffee for your head)” by Powfu, beabadoobee
- “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685
- “We Paid” by Lil Baby featuring 42 Dugg
- “After Party” by Don Toliver
Top podcasts of the summer globally (based on number of listeners from June 1 – August 15th, 2020):
- The Michelle Obama Podcast
- NPR News Now
- The Daily
- Call Her Daddy
- TED Talks Daily
- Harry Potter At Home: Readings
- Crime Junkie
- Gemischtes Hack
- Snacks Minute
Top podcasts of the summer US (based on number of listeners from June 1 – August 15th, 2020):
- NPR News Now
- The Daily
- The Michelle Obama Podcast
- Call Her Daddy
- Snacks Minute
- Crime Junkie
- The Journal.
- Wake Up / Wind Down(US)
- TED Talks Daily