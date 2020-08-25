DaBaby’s ‘Rockstar’ Is Spotify’s Top Song of the Summer

While summer technically goes on for another month and Labor Day is a two weeks away, Spotify has unveiled its Songs of Summer and Podcasts of Summer, based on streaming data between June 1-August 15. The full lists are included at the bottom of this note.

Coming in at the most-streamed Song of Summer 2020 is “Rockstar” by DaBaby (featuring Roddy Ricch) with more than 380 million streams. “I knew ‘Rockstar’ was going to be a HIT while I was creating the record,” the rapper says in the announcement. “But to watch the world make it into a GLOBAL HIT is an Amazing Feeling. GOD IS GREAT!”

Not surprisingly, the Podcasts of the Summer is The Michelle Obama Podcast, which launched just three weeks ago, but it already has “millions” of listeners, according to the announcement.

Most streamed songs of the summer globally (based on streams from June 1 – August 15th, 2020):

Most streamed songs of the summer US (based on streams from June 1 – August 15th, 2020):

Top podcasts of the summer globally (based on number of listeners from June 1 – August 15th, 2020):

Top podcasts of the summer US (based on number of listeners from June 1 – August 15th, 2020):