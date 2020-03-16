×

YouTube Warns Video Takedowns Could Be Higher During Coronavirus Crisis

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
YouTube logo
CREDIT: MJ Photos/Variety/Shutterstock

YouTube said it may remove more videos than usual — including those that don’t actually violate any policies — because of lower staffing levels during the coronoavirus epidemic.

That’s because YouTube is temporarily going to have to rely more on automated systems for video removals instead of human reviewers, the Google-owned video platform announced Monday. “[U]sers and creators may see increased video removals, including some videos that may not violate policies,” YouTube said in a blog post. YouTube said it won’t issue strikes on content that is taken down “except in cases where we have high confidence that it’s violative.”

Creators will still be able to appeal any YouTube takedown actions, but because of the reduced workforce levels those reviews will be delayed. YouTube is reducing in-office staffing “in certain sites,” as parent Google has encouraged employees to work from home during the COVID-19 outbreak. YouTube also cited the impact of workforce disruptions at third-party partners.

In addition to a potentially higher rate of video removals, YouTube said it will be more “cautious” on what content gets promoted, including livestreams. Reduced staffing levels also may delay other types of YouTube user and creator support and reviews, such as applications for the YouTube Partner Program and responses on social media.

“We recognize this may be a disruption for users and creators, but know this is the right thing to do for the people who work to keep YouTube safe and for the broader community,” the video service said.

Meanwhile, YouTube said the staff reductions will not change the updates on monetization of coronavirus-related videos announced last week. In February, YouTube classified the COVID-19 outbreak as a “sensitive event,” which made videos about coronavirus ineligible for ads under its advertiser-friendly guidelines. YouTube reversed that policy, saying it will enable ads for content discussing the coronavirus for select channels including those of news partners.

At the same time, YouTube said, it will continue to crack down on misinformation related to coronavirus, including removing videos that discourage people from seeking medical treatment or claim harmful substances have health benefits.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Warns Video Takedowns Could Be Higher During Coronavirus Crisis

    YouTube said it may remove more videos than usual — including those that don’t actually violate any policies — because of lower staffing levels during the coronoavirus epidemic. That’s because YouTube is temporarily going to have to rely more on automated systems for video removals instead of human reviewers, the Google-owned video platform announced Monday. [...]

  • Netflix TV ratings

    Quarantine Life: Staying at Home Can Drive Up TV Viewing 60% or More, Nielsen Says

    To state the obvious: TV viewing and streaming video will get a big bump with the coronavirus pandemic leaving millions of Americans housebound. But how big a jump are we talking about related to the current COVID-19 crisis? When consumers stay at home amid broadly disruptive events, their media consumption rises nearly 60% — and [...]

  • The Dark

    Netflix Agrees to Pay Royalties to Creators of German Series in Line With EU Directive

    Netflix has agreed to pay creatives in Germany additional royalties based on the success of its local series productions. The performance-based royalties will be paid to talent working in front and behind the camera on German Netflix series. The payments will be in addition to wages covered by production companies and based on the number [...]

  • Baby Yoda featured image

    Disney Plus Links with O2 as Exclusive U.K. Mobile Network Distributor

    Disney Plus has linked with O2 as its exclusive U.K. mobile network distributor, a week ahead of its highly anticipated launch. New and upgrading monthly customers to O2 with get six months of the streamer for free as part of their deal. Existing customers can add the £5.99 ($7.40) service and receive £2 ($2.50) off [...]

  • Coronavirus

    How Coronavirus Is Affecting Entertainment: All the Major Delays and Cancellations

    After the World Health Organization officially classified the coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic, dozens of major film festivals, movie premieres, sports events and productions have been canceled or postponed in an unprecedented turn of events. As the crisis continues to escalate, the number of cases worldwide has increased to more than 130,000 and there have [...]

  • Rey (Daisy Ridley) in STAR WARS:

    'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Gets Surprise Early Digital Release

    “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has hit digital channels a few days before originally scheduled. The final installment of the original Star Wars saga became available for purchase late Friday (March 13) across digital retailers, four days before its previous March 17 release date. Disney’s early digital drop of “Rise of Skywalker” may have [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad