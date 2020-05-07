YouTube TV Is Adding 14 Cable Networks From ViacomCBS Under Expanded Pact

YouTube TV subscribers will finally be able to tune into ViacomCBS’s BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and eight other cable nets starting this summer.

Under an expanded, multiyear pact between Google and ViacomCBS, YouTube TV will add 14 cable networks from the legacy Viacom — which have been missing from YouTube TV ever since it launched three years ago. The deal also provides for continued carriage of CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, and The CW on YouTube TV’s live TV and on-demand subscription service.

The deal also includes a continued commitment to distribute ViacomCBS’ premium subscription services, including Showtime, on YouTube TV, as well as an extended partnership to distribute the media company’s content on the broader YouTube platforms. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

YouTube TV, priced at $49.99 per month, is slated to add the new ViacomCBS cable nets to its lineup this summer. The networks are: BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, VH1, BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, most recently said YouTube TV had over 2 million subscribers as of the end of 2019.

“We are thrilled to have reached an expanded agreement with YouTube TV that recognizes the full power of our newly combined portfolio as ViacomCBS,” said Ray Hopkins, president of Viacom’s U.S. networks distribution. “Google has been an excellent partner, and we look forward to bringing even more of our entertainment networks to YouTube TV subscribers for the first time.”

Lori Conkling, YouTube TV global head of partnerships, added that the expanded partnership “delivers on our promise to offer a premium portfolio of content to our YouTube TV subscribers, as well as across the YouTube platforms.”

YouTube TV is currently available only in the U.S. The over-the-top TV service provides access to over 70 channels, including local ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC stations in most markets. YouTube TV includes unlimited cloud DVR storage space, personalized watch recommendations, and up to six accounts per household.

(Pictured above: Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”)