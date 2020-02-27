×

YouTube TV Is Dropping Fox Regional Sports Nets After Sinclair Standoff

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
YouTube TV
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

YouTube TV, Google’s internet pay-TV service, said it will drop the Fox regional sports networks and the YES Network from customer lineups this Saturday, Feb. 29 — citing an impasse in negotiations with Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns the RSNs.

“We purchase rights from Sinclair to distribute content to you,” the YouTube TV account said in a post on Twitter. “Despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an agreement with Sinclair. As a result, we will no longer offer Fox Regional Sports Networks, including YES Network, beginning February 29th.”

A rep for Sinclair did not respond to a request for comment.

YouTube TV’s dispute with Sinclair over the Fox RSNs comes after Dish Network dropped the networks from its satellite and Sling TV services in July 2019. In January, over-the-top pay-TV provider Fubo TV also cut the Fox RSNs loose.

Sinclair in August 2019 acquired the Fox’s 21 regional sports networks from Disney, which was required to divest the RSNs as part of securing Justice Department approval of its deal for 21st Century Fox’s film and TV businesses.

Sports programming is the most expensive content in the TV biz. Dish, for one, will save around $400 million per year by not carrying the Sinclair-owned RSNs, according to an estimate from LightShed principal analyst Rich Greenfield in a recent blog post. At the same time, Dish stands to lose $40 million per year in earnings (based on its satellite-subscriber losses over the last six months of 2019).

YouTube TV had over 2 million subscribers at the end of 2019, according to Google. First launched in 2017, the internet-TV package offers over 70 channels for $50 per month (after raising rates a year ago).

Meanwhile, last week Google struck a deal with WarnerMedia granting YouTube TV carriage rights to HBO and Cinemax for the first time as well as a commitment that WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service will be available on YouTube TV at launch this spring.

More TV

  • YouTube TV

    YouTube TV Is Dropping Fox Regional Sports Nets After Sinclair Standoff

    YouTube TV, Google’s internet pay-TV service, said it will drop the Fox regional sports networks and the YES Network from customer lineups this Saturday, Feb. 29 — citing an impasse in negotiations with Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns the RSNs. “We purchase rights from Sinclair to distribute content to you,” the YouTube TV account said [...]

  • We Work logo

    WeWork Series in the Works at Apple From 'Little America' Showrunner, 'Grudge 2' Producer

    Apple is developing a limited series based on the story of WeWork, Variety has learned. The potential series is based on the Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.” Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello will co-write and executive produce the project. Eisenberg is fresh off the critical success of the Apple series “Little [...]

  • Jon M. Chu, 'Criminal Minds' Showrunner

    Jon M. Chu, 'Criminal Minds' Showrunner Erica Messer Team for ABC Drama Pilot

    Jon M. Chu is adding a broadcast pilot to his busy directing schedule. The “Crazy Rich Asians” helmer is teaming with Erica Messer, the “Criminal Minds” showrunner, for a drama pilot at ABC. Titled “Triage,” the prospective series is a character-driven medical drama that follows a pioneering surgeon, Finley Briar, over three distinct decades at the [...]

  • iHeartMedia logo

    iHeartMedia Sets First-Look Deal With UCP (EXCLUSIVE)

    Universal Content Productions (UCP) has signed a multi-year first-look deal with iHeartMedia, Variety has learned exclusively. Under the deal, UCP will have the first right at adapting iHeartRadio’s original podcasts for television. Another part of the deal will give UCP’s new podcast platform, UCP Audio, the option to develop and co-produce original podcast series with the iHeartPodcast [...]

  • ALTERED CARBON Anthony Mackie

    'Altered Carbon' Star Anthony Mackie, Showrunner Break Down 'Shakespearean' Season 2

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you have not yet watched Season 2 of “Altered Carbon,” streaming now on Netflix. “Altered Carbon” Season 2 sees Anthony Mackie take over the role of Takashi Kovacs, the so-called Last Envoy. In the new season, Kovacs is on an intergalactic hunt for revolutionary leader Quellcrist Falconer (Renée [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad