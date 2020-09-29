YouTube TV Says It’s Dropping Sinclair’s Fox Regional Sports Networks

YouTube TV customers are losing 19 Fox regional sports networks owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group as of Thursday, after Google and the broadcaster couldn’t reach terms on a renewal.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, the Fox-branded RSNs will no longer be available on YouTube TV, according to Google. In February, Google had negotiated an extension with Sinclair to continue providing the RSNs through the end of MLB, NHL and NBA seasons.

“To bring you 85+ channels, we periodically renegotiate contracts with content owners,” YouTube said in a Twitter thread announcing the drop of the Fox RSNs. “This was a difficult decision made after months of negotiations. We hope we can bring Fox RSNs back in the future.”

In June, YouTube TV hiked the price of the baseline monthly package by 30%, to $64.99 per month.

Sinclair Broadcast Group reps did not respond to a request for comment.

Under the deal extension with Sinclair, YouTube TV restricted the areas where some or all of the 19 Fox RSNs had been available (while the over-the-top TV service dropped YES Network in the greater New York area and Fox Sports Prime Ticket and Fox Sports West in the Los Angeles metro area).

The Sinclair-owned RSNs that will be rolling off YouTube TV are: Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sportstime Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket (L.A.), Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, and Fox Sports Wisconsin.

Last year, Dish Network dropped the Fox RSNs from satellite and Sling TV lineups, while over-the-top TV provider Fubo TV cut them in January.

Sinclair acquired the 21 Fox regional sports networks from Disney, which was required to divest the RSNs as part of securing Justice Department approval of its deal for 21st Century Fox’s film and TV businesses. Under a separate pact with Disney, Sinclair acquired an interest in YES Network, which carries New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets games.