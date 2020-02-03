×

YouTube Tops 20 Million Paying Subscribers, YouTube TV Has Over 2 Million Customers

Todd Spangler

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium together have more than 20 million paying subscribers, and YouTube TV — Google’s over-the-top subscription TV service — has more than 2 million subscribers in the U.S.

That’s according to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, who shared the details on the company’s Q4 earnings call Monday. It’s the first time the company has reported numbers of subscribers.

Google’s YouTube subscription base gave YouTube a $3 billion annual run rate as of the fourth quarter of 2019 for subscriptions and other non-advertising related revenue.

The new details come after Alphabet, Google’s parent company, disclosed YouTube ad revenue for the first time.

YouTube had $15.15 billion in ad revenue for 2019, up 36% from the year prior, according to Alphabet. For Q4 2019, YouTube advertising sales were $4.72 billion, a 31% year-over-year increase. YouTube’s ad revenue in 2019 was close to double over the prior to years (vs. 2017 ad revenue of $8.15 billion).

YouTube’s Q4 ad revenue growth was driven by “substantial” direct response advertising and “healthy growth” in brand advertising, Alphabet and Google CFO Ruth Porat.

YouTube Premium, priced at $11.99 per month in the U.S., provides ad-free access to all videos (including music), offline and background playback and early access to YouTube Originals. YouTube Music costs $9.99 monthly for access to songs and music videos without ads (and offline access).

