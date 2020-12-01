Dave Chappelle Had YouTube’s Top-Trending 2020 Video With Raw Netflix Special

Dave Chappelle’s performance delivered the week after the police murder of George Floyd was the No. 1 trending video on YouTube this year, according to the video platform.

YouTube on Tuesday revealed the top 10 trending video rankings for the U.S., as well as the top creators and songs of 2020. Normally, YouTube releases those alongside the annual Rewind video, but it nixed the celebratory recap mashup this year.

Chappelle’s 27-minute video is titled “8:46,” the length of time a Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck. Posted to the Netflix Is a Joke channel on YouTube in June, it’s not available on Netflix itself. (Chappelle has multiple comedy specials on Netflix, which recently removed comedy sketch series “Chappelle’s Show” at the comedian’s request.) The description of the video notes, “Dave is not interested in monetizing any content related to George Floyd’s death” and encourages viewers to make donations to the Equal Justice Initiative.

To compile its trending-video rankings, YouTube uses a proprietary algorithm that factors in total views, likes, comments and searches.

Other videos hitting the YouTube 2020 top-trending U.S. list were “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open reenacting the first Trump-Biden debate, featuring Alec Baldwin and Jim Carrey; makeup artist Jeffree Star’s video revealing the breakup with his boyfriend; Ricky Gervais’ Golden Globes monologue; and “The Office” star John Krasinski reuniting with Steve Carell in his pandemic-inspired series “Some Good News.”

YouTube’s top 10 songs in the U.S., based on total number of views for the year, were all in the rap category. Topping the list was Future’s “Life Is Good” featuring Drake, followed by Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” and Lil Baby and 42 Dugg’s “We Paid.”

The top U.S. creators of the year on YouTube, based on total in-country subscribers gained in 2020, were MrBeast, Dream, ZHC, SSSniperwolf and Tiko. YouTube’s ranking of “breakout creators” by subscriber gains, looking only at channels with more than 200% year-over-year growth in 2020, includes TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio and her sister Dixie.

