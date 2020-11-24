YouTube Suspends Far-Right News Network OANN Account for One Week

YouTube has penalized the right-wing One America News Network for promoting a bogus cure for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, YouTube said it removed a video posted by OANN, which is owned by Herring Networks, because it violated the site’s policy prohibiting coronavirus misinformation. Because OANN has received a “strike,” it is temporarily prevented from uploading new videos or live-streaming for one week. YouTube also has demonetized OANN’s channel, meaning it is no longer eligible to participate in the site’s advertising revenue-sharing program.

“Since early in this pandemic, we’ve worked to prevent the spread of harmful misinformation associated with COVID-19 on YouTube,” a YouTube rep said. “After careful review, we removed a video from OANN and issued a strike on the channel for violating our COVID-19 misinformation policy, which prohibits content claiming there’s a guaranteed cure.”

The YouTube spokesperson continued, “Additionally, due to repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy and other channel monetization policies, we’ve suspended the channel from the YouTube Partner Program and as a result, its monetization on YouTube.”

On YouTube, One America News Network currently has 1.21 million subscribers. OANN’s suspension by the Google-owned video platform was first reported by Axios.

OANN did not respond to a request for comment.

First launched in 2013, OANN has been a reliably relentlessly pro-Trump outlet — and it has been supporting President Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election as well as promoting the Trump camp’s conspiracy theories about voter fraud. Trump has repeatedly urged his Twitter followers to tune in to OANN as well as Newsmax, both smaller rivals to Fox News Channel.

YouTube’s temporary suspension of OANN’s channel came after Democratic senators called out the video giant for hosting election misinformation.

One America News is available stream on Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV devices, and it’s carried on pay-TV services including Verizon FiOS, DirecTV and AT&T U-verse, and CenturyLink Prism.