YouTube Streamy Awards 2020 to Be Hosted by ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alums Trixie Mattel and Katya

Iconic drag queens Trixie Mattel and Katya will co-host the 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards — for which the duo will tool around L.A. in a party bus as they honor the year’s top digital video creators and productions.

The 10th Annual Streamy Awards will livestream exclusively on YouTube on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET (at youtube.com/streamys). The show will feature special appearances by YouTube stars including Lilly Singh (who’s also an NBC late-night host), Marques Brownlee and Patrick Starrr. Artist performances are slated to include Doja Cat singing “Say So,” Lewis Capaldi delivering his ballad “Before You Go,” and Tones and I performing her smash single “Dance Monkey” (the most Shazamed song to date).

Trixie Mattel and Katya, alumni of World of Wonder’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” are stars of the company’s YouTube show “UNHhhh” — which has 2020 Streamys nominations for show of the year and unscripted series, so they may wind up awarding themselves a trophy or two. From the Streamy Awards party bus, they’ll be surprising honorees at their homes in addition to the revealing winners in the 40-plus categories.

The 2020 nominees for creator of the year are Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, David Dobrik, Emma Chamberlain, James Charles, Larray, Marques Brownlee, MrBeast, and Sarah Cooper.

Show of the year nominees are “A Heist With Markiplier,” “Binging With Babish,” Michelle Khare’s “Challenge Accepted,” “Epic Rap Battles of History,” “Game Master Network,” Rhett & Link’s “Good Mythical Morning,” James Charles’ “Instant Influencer,” Liza Koshy’s “Liza on Demand,” Nikita Dragun’s “Nikita Unfiltered,” and World of Wonder’s “UNHhhh” starring Trixie Mattel and Katya. (The full list of 2020 nominees is available at this link.)

Following the live premiere on Dec. 12, the full show as well as exclusive videos will be available on-demand on YouTube.

The 2020 Streamy Awards are again produced by Dick Clark Productions in association with trade pub Tubefilter, executive produced by DCP’s Ariel Elazar, Rika Camizianos, Alexi Mazareas and Michael Nieporent alongside Streamys founders Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen. The show is sponsored by used-car retailer CarMax.

Watch the trailer for the 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards: