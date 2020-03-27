×

YouTube ‘Stay Home #WithMe’ PSA Campaign Taps Emma Chamberlain, Dolan Twins, J Balvin, Venus Williams and More

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Emma Chamberlain
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

YouTube is launching a global campaign with top creators, music artists and celebs urging people to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic — and watch YouTube videos.

The video platform has been promoting the hashtag #StayHome for the past several weeks. Now YouTube has lined up several big influencers and celebrities to promote the message to “Stay Home #WithMe” in a series of public-service announcements — including Emma Chamberlain, J Balvin, Venus Williams, Gordon Ramsay, Becky G, the Dolan Twins (Ethan and Grayson Dolan), Jessie J, Sebastián Yatra, Amber Scholl, Phil DeFranco, Hayley Kiyoko, Conan Gray and Hailee Steinfeld.

As part of the campaign, YouTube launched a mashup PSA video featuring creators including Chamberlain, Rudy Mancuso, Vlog Brothers (John Green and Hank Green), Casey Neistat, Jordyn Taylor, elloitsangela, Yungblud, Connor Franta, and Yoga With Adriene.

Chamberlain, a popular 18-year-old vlogger, said in a statement provided to Variety, “I am participating in the Stay Home #WithMe campaign with YouTube because it’s so important for us to work together to keep each other safe.” (Watch her PSA at this link.)

She added, “Growing up as an only child made me feel isolated at times, and YouTube was a distraction that allowed me to feel less alone. I hope it can do the same for people now. I’m doing my best to create content that will uplift people during this confusing and scary time… We are there for each other even when we aren’t physically together, and that’s a beautiful thing.”

Watch other Stay Home #With Me spots from J Balvin, Alonzo Lerone, Dolan Twins, Philip DeFranco, Amber SchollVenus Williams, Jim Gaffigan, Jessie J, BazziHayley Kiyoko, Conan Gray and Hailee Steinfeld.

Adriene Mishler, of the Yoga With Adriene channel, said she’s turned down some requests to participate in promotional campaigns but agreed to work with YouTube on the #WithMe initiative because she thinks it can make a difference. “I jumped on the opportunity because I think it’s useful,” said Mishler, who’s based in Austin, Texas. Yoga With Adriene will debut a new video April 5 covering “yoga for vulnerability” as part of the campaign.

Watch YouTube’s #StayHome and help save lives #WithMe” PSA:

According to YouTube, video uploads with “at home” in the title increased over 50% from March 10-15 compared with the average daily uploads year-to-date in 2020 prior to March 10.

Separately, YouTube lined up interviews with Dr. Anthony Fauci — the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) who’s become well known as a result of the COVID-19 crisis — with Lilly Singh, “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, Phil DeFranco and Dr. Mikhail Varshavski (“Doctor Mike”).

Also as part of responding to the crisis, YouTube has launched a COVID-19 “news shelf” on its homepage in the U.S., U.K., Europe and other countries, stocked with videos from sources including ABC News, BBC News, CNN and the New York Times.

YouTube also this week announced that it will temporarily stream video in lower-quality standard-definition (SD) format worldwide, in an effort to conserve bandwidth and reduce strain on internet networks. Users are still able to watch content in HD (if available) by manually switching the settings.

More Digital

  • Van Weezer

    Weezer Debuts Online Video Game as Throwback to Simpler Times -- And Album Promo

    Eight-bit diehards, get your thumbs ready: pop rock darlings Weezer have launched a nostalgia-heavy online side-scrolling action game, playable via web browsers.  The “The End of the Game” game has users playing as one of the band’s four members and jumping and shooting their way in a (surprisingly difficult) boss fight against an oversized, beanie-clad [...]

  • Google-Mountain-View-Calif

    Google Commits $800 Million, Mostly in Ad Credits, to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

    Google and parent Alphabet are pitching in to help small businesses, health organizations and governments dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The internet company has earmarked more than $800 million for coronavirus relief, about three-fourths of which ($610 million) is in the form of Google Ad credits to small and midsize businesses and governmental orgs, Alphabet [...]

  • Why Are Music Streams Down If

    Why Are Music Streams Down If Everyone's Stuck at Home? Experts Weigh in

    While it might seem counterintuitive that music streams would decline at a time when so many Americans were ordered to stay home, data-savvy label executives were neither startled nor concerned by the 7.6% drop in plays that happened in the March 13-19 tracking week. Simply put, they say it’s down to focus on news and [...]

  • MipTV Online Plus Initiative Launches

    MipTV Online Plus Features Showcases, Pitches, Presentations

    Reed Midem launches its MipTV Online Plus initiative Monday as a digital alternative to the conference that was scheduled to open on the same day in Cannes, but it includes many of the elements that were planned for the physical event. Among the streamed sessions on Monday morning (Paris time) will be the invitation-only Drama [...]

  • Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts

    WarnerMedia and Sony-Backed Asian Streamer Hooq Files For Liquidation

    Hooq, the multi-territory streaming service in Asia backed by WarnerMedia and Sony, filed Friday for voluntary liquidation in Singapore. In recent weeks it had been reported that the company had failed to make full remittances to some of its in-production original series. The company was started in 2015 and remains majority controlled by Singaporean phone [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad