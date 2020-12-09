YouTube Will Finally Start Removing Videos Claiming Donald Trump Won U.S. Election

YouTube is finally cracking down on videos with misinformation about the U.S. presidential election, more than a month after Joe Biden was declared the winner.

Starting Wednesday, YouTube said, it will begin removing content promoting conspiracy theories that Donald Trump won the election because of fraud or “due to widespread software glitches or counting errors.”

The internet-video giant said is was taking the action now because Tuesday (Dec. 8) marked the safe-harbor deadline for the U.S. presidential election — and enough states have now certified that Biden is the president-elect. “Given that, we will start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, in line with our approach towards historical U.S. Presidential elections,” YouTube said in a blog post.

YouTube noted that “news coverage and commentary” about election fraud or voting irregularities may remain on the service “if there’s sufficient education, documentary, scientific or artistic context.”

“Our main goal going into the election season was to make sure we’re connecting people with authoritative information, while also limiting the reach of misinformation and removing harmful content,” YouTube said.

In the weeks since Biden was announced as the projected winner of the White House, Trump has relentless pushed unfounded conspiracy theories that the election was somehow “stolen” from him or “rigged.” His legal team also has filed dozens of lawsuits, all of which have been dismissed or withdrawn.

More to come.