YouTube Q1 Revenue Climbed 33% to $4 Billion, Parent Alphabet Misses on Earnings

YouTube generated $4.04 billion in ad revenue for the first quarter of 2020, up 33% from the year prior. Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, topped Wall Street estimates for Q1 revenue but fell short on net profit.

Overall, Alphabet reported $41.16 billion in revenue and adjusted net income of $6.84 billion ($9.87 per share). Wall Street analysts on average expected Alphabet to post revenue of $40.38 billion and EPS of $10.33.

Alphabet first broke out YouTube revenue in announcing fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results, along with sales for Google Search and Google Cloud. YouTube generated $15.15 billion in ad revenue last year, up 36%.

Referring to the COVID-19 crisis, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, said in announcing the results, “Given the depth of the challenges so many are facing, it’s a huge privilege to be able to help at this time. “People are relying on Google’s services more than ever and we’ve marshalled our resources and product development in this urgent moment.”

More to come.