YouTube Unlocks Batch of Originals for Free Streaming, Including All Episodes of Joey Graceffa’s ‘Escape the Night’

YouTube hosts the most massive collection of free videos on the planet. Now, amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s also opening up more than a dozen YouTube original series free for anyone to stream — without a subscription.

YouTube Originals available for free in front of the paywall starting April 8 include Joey Graceffa’s murder-mystery competition show “Escape The Night” seasons 1-4; “Step Up: High Water” seasons 1-2; “Impulse” seasons 1-2; comedy series “Foursome” seasons 1-2; and animated kids’ show “Sherwood.”

The titles were previously only available in their entirety to subscribers of YouTube Premium ($11.99 per month in the U.S.), but now fans without a subscription can watch them for a limited time for free without ads.

Of course, YouTube more than a year ago abandoned its strategy of using originals to drive subscriptions and has axed most of its scripted slate (with the exception of Karate Kid spinoff “Cobra Kai,” whose two seasons remain behind the paywall, and Liza Koshy comedy “Liza On Demand”). New original series and specials focus on music, learning and personalities — like Justin Bieber docuseries “Seasons” and James Charles’ “Instant Influencer” — and they’re available for free with ads.

Under the COVID-19 free-streaming push, YouTube will make additional shows free to watch over the next few weeks, including kids and family originals “We Are Savvy,” “Hyperlinked,” “Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force” and “Kings of Atlantis.”

“With a diverse collection of fan-favorite YouTube originals now available to stream for free, we are continuing to promote safety while offering our users of all ages entertainment across the globe,” said Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s global head of original content.

YouTube joins the list of other services making premium content available for free during the coronavirus crisis, including HBO, AMC Networks, Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV and SiriusXM.

Here’s the list of YouTube originals that are now free to watch (with an updating list available at this link).

YouTube’s move to unlock the older original series comes after the streaming giant last month launched the global “#StayHome #WithMe” campaign, with videos from influencers encouraging people to self-quarantine during the pandemic. The initiative features PSAs with YouTube creators, music artists, athletes and celebrities including Emma Chamberlain, Markiplier, the Dolan Twins, Karlie Kloss, Venus Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Hailee Steinfeld and J Balvin.