YouTube Sets Originals Slate Focused on Black Voices, Racial Justice

YouTube announced a global slate of new and returning projects dedicated to amplifying Black voices and highlighting racial justice issues, including five new projects from its recently announced $100 million fund for Black creators.

The lineup includes documentary series “Resist” from executive producer Patrisse Cullors (pictured above), cofounder of Black Lives Matter; an HBCU homecoming livestream special; and a special looking at health issues in the Black community from Charles D. King and Macro Television Studios.

“Race has never been an easy issue to confront but the events over the last few months have opened up doors of dialogue and action that had once seemed closed,” Malik Ducard, YouTube’s VP of content partnerships, said in announcing the slate. “Across YouTube, we have a tremendous opportunity and responsibility to contribute to these conversations about racial justice in a meaningful way.”

According to YouTube, it will continue to invest funds from the $100 million Black voices fund over the next three years to acquire and produce original programming with the aim of directly supporting Black creators and artists on YouTube. The first project from the fund was June’s “Bear Witness, Take Action,” a livestreamed special hosted by Common and Keke Palmer focused on racial justice issues that featured discussion panels, musical tributes and more.

Here are the new and returning YouTube originals from the fund:

“Resist” (premieres October 2020): 12-episode documentary series follows the grassroots work of multicultural and intersectional organizations fighting the Los Angeles County’s $3.5 billion jail expansion plan in 2018 and examines the issues of cash bail, unlawful arrest, over-policing of Black and brown neighborhoods, and mass incarceration. The series features stories from BLM cofounder Patrisse Cullors, members of JusticeLA including Jayda Rasberry of Dignity and Power Now, Helen Jones of Dignity and Power Now and Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, Bamby Salcedo of TransLatina Coalition, and Johnathan Perez of Immigrant Youth Coalition. Produced by Blackpills and Pulse Films. Executive producers are Patrisse Cullors, Dream Hampton, Mervyn Marcano, Thomas Benski, Marisa Clifford, Robin Frank, Tani Ikeda, Kai Bowe, Davey Spens, Clara Levy and Philipe Haim.

(premieres October 2020): 12-episode documentary series follows the grassroots work of multicultural and intersectional organizations fighting the Los Angeles County’s $3.5 billion jail expansion plan in 2018 and examines the issues of cash bail, unlawful arrest, over-policing of Black and brown neighborhoods, and mass incarceration. The series features stories from BLM cofounder Patrisse Cullors, members of JusticeLA including Jayda Rasberry of Dignity and Power Now, Helen Jones of Dignity and Power Now and Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, Bamby Salcedo of TransLatina Coalition, and Johnathan Perez of Immigrant Youth Coalition. Produced by Blackpills and Pulse Films. Executive producers are Patrisse Cullors, Dream Hampton, Mervyn Marcano, Thomas Benski, Marisa Clifford, Robin Frank, Tani Ikeda, Kai Bowe, Davey Spens, Clara Levy and Philipe Haim. “HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me On The Yard” (livestream premieres Oct. 24): With historically Black colleges and universities cancelling their annual Homecomings due to the COVID pandemic, YouTube is launching a virtual celebration in partnership with Jesse Collins Entertainment and Live Nation Urban. The two-hour livestream will raise funds for the United Negro College Fund and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. The special will feature musical performances, band performances from Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South and FAMU’s Marching 100, step performances, appearances from HBCU students, alumni and YouTube creators, and video packages representing the legacy of HBCUs. Executive producers are Jesse Collins, Shawn Gee, Dionne Harmon, Brandon Pankey and Chris Wagner.

(livestream premieres Oct. 24): With historically Black colleges and universities cancelling their annual Homecomings due to the COVID pandemic, YouTube is launching a virtual celebration in partnership with Jesse Collins Entertainment and Live Nation Urban. The two-hour livestream will raise funds for the United Negro College Fund and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. The special will feature musical performances, band performances from Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South and FAMU’s Marching 100, step performances, appearances from HBCU students, alumni and YouTube creators, and video packages representing the legacy of HBCUs. Executive producers are Jesse Collins, Shawn Gee, Dionne Harmon, Brandon Pankey and Chris Wagner. “Bear Witness, Take Action Part Two” (working title; livestream premieres December 2020): Following the success of the first “Bear Witness, Take Action” special, which was the first YouTube Originals project to come from YouTube’s $100M Black content fund, Part Two will again inspire the platform’s global community to take action for racial justice uniting YouTube creators, public figures, and influential voices. In addition to the livestream, “Bear Witness, Take Action” Part Two will feature unique voices from the Black community producing short form content to share their perspectives and experiences on racial inequity, which will live on YouTube. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to racial justice initiatives directly on the YouTube livestream. The special is produced by the SpringHill Company, Fly On The Wall Entertainment, and Byron Phillips. Reginald Hudlin serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner.

(working title; livestream premieres December 2020): Following the success of the first “Bear Witness, Take Action” special, which was the first YouTube Originals project to come from YouTube’s $100M Black content fund, Part Two will again inspire the platform’s global community to take action for racial justice uniting YouTube creators, public figures, and influential voices. In addition to the livestream, “Bear Witness, Take Action” Part Two will feature unique voices from the Black community producing short form content to share their perspectives and experiences on racial inequity, which will live on YouTube. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to racial justice initiatives directly on the YouTube livestream. The special is produced by the SpringHill Company, Fly On The Wall Entertainment, and Byron Phillips. Reginald Hudlin serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner. “Onyx Family Dinner” (premiering early 2021): Join the Onyx family, who have over 6 million combined subscribers on YouTube, for a multigenerational dinner-table conversation about life and what’s going on in the world featuring special weekly guests. Produced by Pocket.watch in association with Shine Global; executive produced by Keith Brown, Albie Hecht, the Onyx family and Chris M. Williams.

(premiering early 2021): Join the Onyx family, who have over 6 million combined subscribers on YouTube, for a multigenerational dinner-table conversation about life and what’s going on in the world featuring special weekly guests. Produced by Pocket.watch in association with Shine Global; executive produced by Keith Brown, Albie Hecht, the Onyx family and Chris M. Williams. “Barbershop Medicine” (working title; premiering 2021): Special explores the impact race and socioeconomic status have on healthcare and longevity. The barbershop has long been a center of the Black community and drawing from this concept of community medicine, the special will bring together musicians, renowned physicians, YouTube creators and community members in a famous barbershop. The group will discuss today’s most pressing health concerns and raise awareness of issues ranging from vaccines to diabetes, and from cancer to mental health. Executive produced by Charles D. King, Marta Fernandez, Jelani Johnson, and Alisha Corpas Wynn for Macro Television Studios.

Below are upcoming and returning YouTube originals developed prior to the launch of YouTube’s Black content fund that also center on the global Black experience and address racial justice: