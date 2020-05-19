YouTube Reveals the 2020 Class of Foundry, Its Global Artist Development Program

YouTube today announced the launch of its first Foundry Class of 2020, the platform’s global artist development program that, according to the announcement, “helps independent artists use music and storytelling to engage fans all over the world and build careers with a vision that is really uniquely their own.” Past Foundry artists include Dua Lipa, Rosalia, Kenny Beats, Omar Apollo among the approximately 120 artists it has featured to date.

The new class is comprised of 12 artists from around the world including Glasgow, Kyoto, Lagos, Los Angeles, Mumbai, New York, Marseille, Puerto Rico and Sydney.

Foundry’s inaugural 2020 class includes:

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Adam Melchor,

Puerto Rican trap artist Eladio Carrion,

Brooklyn experimentalist Gabriel Garzon-Montano,

Birmingham grime artist and actor Jaykae,

Glasgow R&B singer Joesef,

Los Angeles-based corridos trailblazer Natanael Cano,

five-piece Japanese indie rock band Novelbright,

Mumbai DJ/producer duo Lost Stories,

Sydney pop-rock brothers Lime Cordiale,

avant-garde French pop-rap artist TESSÆ,

Nigerian singer and producer Tems,

and Korean-American multitalent REI AMI.

“YouTube is a platform that thrives on discovery and at its core, that is what Foundry is all about. We are so proud to bring this diverse group of artists together to help share their music and creative visions with new fans from around the world,” said Vivien Lewit, YouTube’s Global Head of Artist Relations.

“This year, we’re all navigating a new industry, and the artists in this Foundry class are finding new ways to create content and stay connected. These artist’s journeys are a snapshot of today’s music landscape, and worth watching for anyone interested in the future of music and culture. We’re grateful to support them as they grow and build lasting relationships with their fans,” added Naomi Zeichner, YouTube Artist Partnerships Lead.

Watch a video with the artists below