YouTube Creators Jack Maynard, Big Narstie Among Talent Teaming for Lockdown Live-Stream

YouTube Originals is to host a four-hour lockdown live stream on Thursday featuring YouTube creators and talent including Saffron Barker, Jack Maynard and Big Narstie.

The remotely produced “Stream #WithMe” event is designed to support, entertain and educate viewers in lockdown, and will see the talent — which also includes Lady Leshurr, Colin Furze, Yammy and Morgz — explain how they are coping with the lockdown experience.

They will share tips on how to keep entertained, upbeat and active during the four-hour stream, which will include performances and challenges, culminating in what YouTube describes as “an almighty stunt for the nation.”

The live stream, which starts at 4 p.m. BST on April 30, will combine 12 different live locations together, using up to 60 different cameras.

During the stream, audiences will be encouraged to make a donation to the NHS Charities Together campaign.

The series is produced by Electric Robin. The director is Kevin Batchelor, while executive producers are Chris Jones and Ross Brandon and the series producer is Barney Newman.

Luke Hyams, head of YouTube Originals EMEA, said: “Life in isolation brings both difficult challenges and moments of joy. We hope this show brings the latter.”

Kevin Batchelor, co-founder of Electric Robin, added: “We have pulled out all the stops to bring this epic broadcast together and we’re really excited to have some of the biggest and best content creators on our line-up.”

Earlier this week, YouTube revealed plans for a 10-day film festival with 20 partners, including Sundance, Cannes and Toronto. The free-to-watch programming, which will not include any ads, is to span feature films, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and panel discussions.