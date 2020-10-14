YouTube Bans COVID-19 Vaccine Conspiracy Theories and Misinformation

YouTube is cracking down on misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccines, announcing a ban on videos that include claims about coronavirus vaccinations that contradict information from health authorities.

Specifically, the video giant said it will remove any videos claiming COVID vaccines will kill people, cause infertility, or “involve microchips being implanted in people who receive the treatment” — the latter being a bizarre conspiracy theory that has flared up on the internet this year.

“A COVID-19 vaccine may be imminent,” YouTube said in a statement. “Therefore, we’re ensuring we have the right policies in place to be able to remove [vaccine-related] misinformation.” The Google-owned platform said it will rely on information about COVID vaccines from the World Health Organization and local health authorities around the world.

YouTube already has had a policy in place to pull down content promoting medically unproven treatments for coronavirus and other misinformation about the disease. Since February, according to YouTube, it has removed more than 200,000 videos spreading dangerous or misleading COVID-19 information.

YouTube’s move comes a day after Facebook said it banned anti-vaccine ads globally. The social media company said it will reject any ads “that discourage people from getting a vaccine” of any kind, including seasonal flu shots. In addition, Facebook said it was launching a new flu vaccine information campaign on Facebook, including steering users to additional vaccine-related content.