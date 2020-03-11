×

YouTube Reverses Advertising Ban on Coronavirus-Related Videos

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
YouTube
CREDIT: Olly Curtis/Future/Shutterstock

YouTube has reversed course on its policy of automatically demonetizing videos discussing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

About a month ago, YouTube had announced that videos about coronavirus would not be eligible for ads under its guidelines. The video platform said the coronavirus outbreak fell under its monetization ban on videos concerning “sensitive events,” which YouTube describes as “usually an unforeseen event in which there has been a loss of life.”

Now, YouTube has changed its stance. In an open letter to creators, CEO Susan Wojcicki said Wednesday that YouTube will selectively begin running ads in coronavirus-related issues.

“In the days ahead, we will enable ads for content discussing the coronavirus on a limited number of channels, including creators who accurately self-certify and a range of news partners,” Wojcicki wrote, adding that YouTube plans to expand monetization to more creators and news organizations in the coming weeks.

Wojcicki explained the decision to change the policy on demonetizing coronavirus videos like this: “It’s becoming clear this issue is now an ongoing and important part of everyday conversation, and we want to make sure news organizations and creators can continue producing quality videos in a sustainable way.”

Separately Wednesday, citing concerns over coronavirus, YouTube canceled the in-person Brandcast event scheduled for April 30 in New York and announced that it would stream the marketing presentation online instead.

YouTube has taken steps to help users find authoritative sources of news and information about COVID-19, according to Wojcicki. The site’s homepage directs users to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other local authoritative organizations worldwide to help YouTube visitors find updates. YouTube is surfacing trusted sources of info on coronavirus in search and recommendations, she said. In addition, YouTube is donating advertising inventory to governments and non-governmental organizations in regions affected by the virus epidemic.

On the flip side, YouTube is actively working to reduce coronavirus misinformation. The Google-owned video service will “quickly remove videos that violate our policies when they are flagged,” according to Wojcicki, including those that discourage people from seeking medical treatment or claim harmful substances have health benefits. Wojcicki claimed that “From the very beginning of this outbreak, we’ve worked to prevent misinformation associated with the spread of the virus.”

Meanwhile, Google also is working to promote authoritative info about coronavirus (and demote conspiracy theories and misinformation). The search engine’s SOS Alert feature provides users with the latest news plus safety tips and links to more information from the World Health Organization. Google Ads is blocking ads aiming to capitalize on the virus outbreak, including a ban on all ads for medical face masks.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Spotify Beach At Cannes Lions 2019

    Cannes Lions Unveils Contingency Planning In Case It Needs to Postpone

    While Miptv has been canceled and Cannes Film Festival hangs in the balance, Cannes Lions, the other event set in the French Riviera town, has unveiled a contingency planning for its upcoming edition in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Cannes Lions, an annual celebration of commercials, marketing and creativity, has secured alternative dates of Oct. [...]

  • YouTube

    YouTube Reverses Advertising Ban on Coronavirus-Related Videos

    YouTube has reversed course on its policy of automatically demonetizing videos discussing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. About a month ago, YouTube had announced that videos about coronavirus would not be eligible for ads under its guidelines. The video platform said the coronavirus outbreak fell under its monetization ban on videos concerning “sensitive events,” which YouTube [...]

  • WGA Writers Placeholder

    Writers Guild East Negotiates First Union Contact for CBSN

    In a milestone development, the Writers Guild of America  East has negotiated a first collective bargaining agreement with CBSN, the first anchored live-streaming news service to be unionized. The guild announced Wednesday that the new three-year agreement was unanimously ratified by the more than 65 writers, producers, and graphic artists in the bargaining unit. It [...]

  • Purely Capital

    Entertainment FinTech Platform Purely Capital Launches With $150 Million in Funding

    Purely Capital, which is headed by Wayne Marc Godfrey, announced Wednesday the launch of their entertainment FinTech receivables platform backed by a $150 million funding line from venture capital firm Finch Capital. The platform’s founders describe it as a bespoke technology-driven solution to automate, streamline and standardize the process of financing film and TV production, [...]

  • E3 2019

    E3 2020 Canceled After 'Overwhelming Concerns' About Coronavirus

    E3 organizers, bowing to the inevitable, announced that this year’s video-games conference scheduled for June in L.A. has been canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. Last year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, drew 66,100 attendees. The 2020 gaming showcase had been scheduled to run June 9-11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center [...]

  • YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki

    YouTube Cancels New York Brandcast Over Coronavirus, Will Stream Event Online

    YouTube will not host its annual in-person Brandcast marketing presentation in New York City this year, citing concerns about the coronovirus epidemic. Instead, it will stream the event on the video platform. YouTube’s Brandcast had been scheduled for April 30, part of the eight-day Digital Content NewFronts series produced by the Interactive Advertising Bureau. The [...]

  • CES Tech Media Placeholder

    5 Ways Entertainment Companies Are Doing Business During Coronavirus

    Entertainment companies are doing business online while the world confronts the epidemic. Online film fest Online film platform Stage32 is inviting filmmakers who were accepted to SXSW to screen films via their platform, saying it will promote the titles to its community of more than 600,000 creatives and industry executives. Patton Oswalt endorsed the idea [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad