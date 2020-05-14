YouTube’s Virtual 2020 Brandcast Will Deliver Personalized Pitches in 5 Categories

YouTube’s annual Brandcast marketing event this year will have an entirely different look and feel — it’s happening only online, as big in-person events have been nixed during COVID-19.

And the video giant has approached the quarantine as an opportunity to do something different and reach an even bigger audience of marketers and agencies. YouTube’s Brandcast Delivered will provide personalized marketing pitches highlighting content on the platform in five different categories: learning and education, comedy and entertainment, lifestyle and fashion, food and recipes, and sports.

YouTube’s Brandcast Delivered will take place on Thursday, June 25, at 12:10 p.m. ET, as part of the IAB’s 2020 NewFronts series.

The pitches will feature presentations from YouTube execs, including CEO Susan Wojcicki, but it won’t be live — and each individual video pitch is expected to be shorter than the hour-plus Brandcast events in years past.

Invitees to Brandcast Delivered will soon be sent an email with a series of questions that will let YouTube create NewFront programming customized for each individual. On June 25, attendees will be sent a personalized link to an on-demand video presentation based on the content genre they’re most interested in.

After the show, playlists with the content will be housed on the Brandcast site, so advertisers can explore additional interests or check out what they missed. The videos also be available on the youtube.com/forbrands site.