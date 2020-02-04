Yahoo Teams With Ellen DeGeneres for ‘Reality Star Showdown’ Play-Along Game Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Yahoo Entertainment is launching “Reality Star Showdown,” a party-game show from Ellen DeGeneres’ digital media company, in which viewers play along in guessing games with reality-TV contestants.

The series is hosted by “The Ellen Show” producers Andy Zenor and Tracy Gold. In a bid to boost engagement, “Reality Star Showdown” uses Yahoo’s interactive quiz tool to let viewers submit their own answers alongside the show’s guests.

The 12-episode digital series debuts Tuesday, Feb. 4, featuring “Bachelor” contestants Kendall Long, Krystal Nielson, Joe Amabile and Nick Viall. The foursome will go head-to-head in answering various questions — including “Who’s most likely to spend the night in a windmill?” which in “Bachelor”-speak means to have sex. They also play “never have I ever” and a few rounds of “most likely to.”

Verizon Media’s Yahoo Entertainment will release additional “Reality Star Showdown” episodes on following Tuesdays. Former cast members of “Vanderpump Rules” are scheduled to appear in an upcoming episode. Producers teased other possible guests, saying Zenor and Gold’s favorite reality TV shows include “American Idol,” “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “Temptation Island” and “90 Day Fiancé.”

“It’s part of our bigger bouquet of immersive and interactive programming,” said Alex Wallace, GM of news, entertainment and studios at Verizon Media. The audience-participation element of “Reality Star Showdown,” she said, boils down to “the human instinct of, ‘Did I get this right?'”

Verizon Media has turned its focus more toward interactive series — including those that feature e-commerce to generate revenue from purchases by viewers. Yahoo’s shoppable series include: “In the Know Finds,” a guide to gadgets and technology; “Add to Cart,” an e-commerce play pushing “must-have products” for different life occasions; and “You Need This,” focused on new beauty, style and technology products for Gen Z and millennial females. There’s also “Gotta Have it,” an e-commerce video series featuring influencers showing off special offers and deals on sponsored brands and products.

In addition, Yahoo News has engaged in interactive programming through its XR Partner Program, working with such partners as the L.A. Times, Reuters, Time, USA Today, McClatchy, AP and NowThis to provide access to Verizon’s 5G studio and technology. For example, Yahoo News recently collaborated with USA Today to launch an augmented-reality 3D model of Andrew Yang.

Pictured above (l. to r.): Kendall Long, Joe Amabile, Nick Viall, Krystal Nielson, Andy Zenor