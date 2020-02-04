×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Yahoo Teams With Ellen DeGeneres for ‘Reality Star Showdown’ Play-Along Game Show (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Reality-Star-Showdown-Yahoo
CREDIT: Verizon Media/Ellen Digital Network

Yahoo Entertainment is launching “Reality Star Showdown,” a party-game show from Ellen DeGeneres’ digital media company, in which viewers play along in guessing games with reality-TV contestants.

The series is hosted by “The Ellen Show” producers Andy Zenor and Tracy Gold. In a bid to boost engagement, “Reality Star Showdown” uses Yahoo’s interactive quiz tool to let viewers submit their own answers alongside the show’s guests.

The 12-episode digital series debuts Tuesday, Feb. 4, featuring “Bachelor” contestants Kendall Long, Krystal Nielson, Joe Amabile and Nick Viall. The foursome will go head-to-head in answering various questions — including “Who’s most likely to spend the night in a windmill?” which in “Bachelor”-speak means to have sex. They also play “never have I ever” and a few rounds of “most likely to.”

Verizon Media’s Yahoo Entertainment will release additional “Reality Star Showdown” episodes on following Tuesdays. Former cast members of “Vanderpump Rules” are scheduled to appear in an upcoming episode. Producers teased other possible guests, saying Zenor and Gold’s favorite reality TV shows include “American Idol,” “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “Temptation Island” and “90 Day Fiancé.”

“It’s part of our bigger bouquet of immersive and interactive programming,” said Alex Wallace, GM of news, entertainment and studios at Verizon Media. The audience-participation element of “Reality Star Showdown,” she said, boils down to “the human instinct of, ‘Did I get this right?'”

Popular on Variety

Verizon Media has turned its focus more toward interactive series — including those that feature e-commerce to generate revenue from purchases by viewers. Yahoo’s shoppable series include: “In the Know Finds,” a guide to gadgets and technology; “Add to Cart,” an e-commerce play pushing “must-have products” for different life occasions; and “You Need This,” focused on new beauty, style and technology products for Gen Z and millennial females. There’s also “Gotta Have it,” an e-commerce video series featuring influencers showing off special offers and deals on sponsored brands and products.

In addition, Yahoo News has engaged in interactive programming through its XR Partner Program, working with such partners as the L.A. Times, Reuters, Time, USA Today, McClatchy, AP and NowThis to provide access to Verizon’s 5G studio and technology. For example, Yahoo News recently collaborated with USA Today to launch an augmented-reality 3D model of Andrew Yang.

Pictured above (l. to r.): Kendall Long, Joe Amabile, Nick Viall, Krystal Nielson, Andy Zenor 

More Digital

  • Reality-Star-Showdown-Yahoo

    Yahoo Teams With Ellen DeGeneres for 'Reality Star Showdown' Play-Along Game Show (EXCLUSIVE)

    Yahoo Entertainment is launching “Reality Star Showdown,” a party-game show from Ellen DeGeneres’ digital media company, in which viewers play along in guessing games with reality-TV contestants. The series is hosted by “The Ellen Show” producers Andy Zenor and Tracy Gold. In a bid to boost engagement, “Reality Star Showdown” uses Yahoo’s interactive quiz tool [...]

  • Community

    People Magazine Is First Media Partner for Community, a Celeb-Texting Startup

    People magazine is joining celebrity-texting service Community — a bid to reach readers directly with updates, news alerts and other content in a new way. The Meredith-owned personality and pop-culture title is the first media partner for Community, a startup whose backers include Salesforce.com and Ashton Kutcher. People mag will kick off its pact with [...]

  • Pluto TV

    Pluto TV Set to Expand Into Latin America in March

    ViacomCBS Networks International, the international arm of ViacomCBS, has announced that its free, ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV will launch in Latin America at the end of March, with the service expected to reach Brazil by the end of the year. The platform will offer programming in Spanish and Portuguese, and it will be available [...]

  • Editorial Use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    YouTube Tops 20 Million Paying Subscribers, YouTube TV Has Over 2 Million Customers

    YouTube Music and YouTube Premium together have more than 20 million paying subscribers, and YouTube TV — Google’s over-the-top subscription TV service — has more than 2 million subscribers in the U.S. That’s according to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, who shared the details on the company’s Q4 earnings call Monday. It’s the [...]

  • Dropbox CEO Drew Houston - Facebook

    Facebook Names Dropbox CEO to Board of Directors

    Facebook announced that Drew Houston, co-founder and CEO of Dropbox — and a longtime friend of Mark Zuckerberg — has been appointed to the company’s board. Houston founded Dropbox in 2007 with Arash Ferdowsi. The company’s storage service is used today by over 600 million people worldwide, including 14 million paying subscribers. Houston graduated from [...]

  • Bill-Murray-Jeep-Groundhog-Day

    Super Bowl 2020 Ads: Most-Viewed Spots on YouTube on Game Day

    YouTube ranked the most-viewed Super Bowl LIV spots on the video service on Feb. 2, which for many are the real draw of the NFL’s championship game — with Amazon, Facebook and Jeep coming out on top. Viewership of Super Bowl LIV ads on YouTube during the game were up about 30% over 2019, according [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad