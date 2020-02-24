Whistle Hires Ex-ITV Exec Alex Dundas as Head of Unscripted Originals (EXCLUSIVE)

Digital-media company Whistle recruited Alex Dundas, most recently with ITV Entertainment, as executive VP and head of unscripted premium originals.

Based in Whistle’s L.A. office, Dundas will oversee development and packaging of new unscripted shows from Whistle and also will support sales to TV network and streaming partners. He reports to Dominic Ianno, EVP of Whistle’s growth and new initiatives group.

“Alex has the experience and creativity needed to make great shows,” Ianno. “He’s the right person to lead this team as we build out our portfolio of premium [intellectual property] and franchises with our partners such as Dude Perfect, OTRO and CAA.”

Dundas joins Whistle as it seeks to expand its original entertainment portfolio. Founded in 2014, the company was originally called Whistle Sports, centered on aggregating sports content from digital creators.

Last year, New York-based Whistle acquired digital studio New Form, which made ITV — Dundas’ former employer — a shareholder in Whistle. Other New Form backers include Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Jim Wiatt, Craig Jacobson, Ed Wilson and Michael Rosenberg. New Form CEO Kathleen Grace continues to oversee that division, which is focused on scripted originals. Separately, last year Whistle bought Vertical Networks, a content studio focused on Snapchat original shows founded by Elisabeth Murdoch and backed by Snap.

Most recently, Dundas was EVP of ITV Entertainment (“Queer Eye,” “Love Island,” “Hell’s Kitchen”) where he was responsible for all development and production across broadcast, cable, streamers and digital platforms. Dundas previously worked for TV producer Mark Burnett, chairman of MGM Worldwide Television. At MGM, Dundas served as SVP of unscripted development and current programming and was part of the team that created and sold shows including “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome,” “TKO: Total Knock Out” and “The Contender.”

In addition, Dundas produced TV shows for major U.K. broadcasters including “Big Brother,” “Comic Relief,” “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” and “Dancing on Ice.”

“I’m looking to develop ambitious, uplifting and engaging content that bolsters Whistle’s position in today’s fast-evolving media landscape,” Dundas said in a statement.

At Whistle, Dundas will oversee Mike Basone, who has been promoted to VP of development for premium originals. Basone developed Whistle’s docuseries “Legacy” for Vudu, which is executive produced and stars NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade, as well as docuseries “Benedict Men,” which was greenlit by Quibi and is executive produced by Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media.