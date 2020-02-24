×

Whistle Hires Ex-ITV Exec Alex Dundas as Head of Unscripted Originals (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alex Dundas - Whistle
CREDIT: Nelson Luu

Digital-media company Whistle recruited Alex Dundas, most recently with ITV Entertainment, as executive VP and head of unscripted premium originals.

Based in Whistle’s L.A. office, Dundas will oversee development and packaging of new unscripted shows from Whistle and also will support sales to TV network and streaming partners. He reports to Dominic Ianno, EVP of Whistle’s growth and new initiatives group.

“Alex has the experience and creativity needed to make great shows,” Ianno. “He’s the right person to lead this team as we build out our portfolio of premium [intellectual property] and franchises with our partners such as Dude Perfect, OTRO and CAA.”

Dundas joins Whistle as it seeks to expand its original entertainment portfolio. Founded in 2014, the company was originally called Whistle Sports, centered on aggregating sports content from digital creators.

Last year, New York-based Whistle acquired digital studio New Form, which made ITV — Dundas’ former employer — a shareholder in Whistle. Other New Form backers include Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Jim Wiatt, Craig Jacobson, Ed Wilson and Michael Rosenberg. New Form CEO Kathleen Grace continues to oversee that division, which is focused on scripted originals. Separately, last year Whistle bought Vertical Networks, a content studio focused on Snapchat original shows founded by Elisabeth Murdoch and backed by Snap.

Most recently, Dundas was EVP of ITV Entertainment (“Queer Eye,” “Love Island,” “Hell’s Kitchen”) where he was responsible for all development and production across broadcast, cable, streamers and digital platforms. Dundas previously worked for TV producer Mark Burnett, chairman of MGM Worldwide Television. At MGM, Dundas served as SVP of unscripted development and current programming and was part of the team that created and sold shows including “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome,” “TKO: Total Knock Out” and “The Contender.”

Popular on Variety

In addition, Dundas produced TV shows for major U.K. broadcasters including “Big Brother,” “Comic Relief,” “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” and “Dancing on Ice.”

“I’m looking to develop ambitious, uplifting and engaging content that bolsters Whistle’s position in today’s fast-evolving media landscape,” Dundas said in a statement.

At Whistle, Dundas will oversee Mike Basone, who has been promoted to VP of development for premium originals. Basone developed Whistle’s docuseries “Legacy” for Vudu, which is executive produced and stars NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade, as well as docuseries “Benedict Men,” which was greenlit by Quibi and is executive produced by Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media.

More Digital

  • Alex Dundas - Whistle

    Whistle Hires Ex-ITV Exec Alex Dundas as Head of Unscripted Originals (EXCLUSIVE)

    Digital-media company Whistle recruited Alex Dundas, most recently with ITV Entertainment, as executive VP and head of unscripted premium originals. Based in Whistle’s L.A. office, Dundas will oversee development and packaging of new unscripted shows from Whistle and also will support sales to TV network and streaming partners. He reports to Dominic Ianno, EVP of [...]

  • Aaron Pedersen (as Jay) & Jada

    Screen Australia Leads Call for Evolution of Industry Funding

    Screen Australia, the country’s federal support body, says the screen entertainment industry needs to come up with new business models in response to changes in audience behavior and the disruptive impact on content financing that has come from streaming. Public support bodies must change their relationships with the industry too, Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason [...]

  • A-ha!

    'A-ha: The Movie' on 'Take on Me' Band to Receive Worldwide Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    A feature documentary on Norwegian “Take On Me” singers A-ha will receive a worldwide release this November. “A-ha: The Movie,” distributed internationally by Esther van Messel’s First Hand Films, will be broadcast in theaters around the world on Nov. 26, with Germany’s Salzgeber releasing the film locally and First Hand Films handling the release in [...]

  • Vudu

    NBCUniversal in Talks to Buy Walmart's Vudu

    Comcast’s NBCUniversal is looking to add some Vudu into its streaming-video mix. The media conglomerate is in talks to buy Vudu, the Walmart-owned entertainment rental, download and free-streaming service, sources confirm to Variety. It’s unclear what the terms of the pact would be or the timing. News of NBCU’s interest in Vudu was first reported [...]

  • Tubi

    Fox in Talks to Acquire Free-Streaming Service Tubi for Over $500 Million (Report)

    Fox Corp. is in discussions about acquiring Tubi, the ad-supported free streaming service, in a deal worth more than $500 million, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing anonymous sources. With Tubi, Rupert Murdoch’s TV broadcasting and cable company would be adding a dedicated streaming component — offering over 20,000 older TV shows and [...]

  • Zombies 2 Disney Channel

    How Disney Channel's 'Zombies 2' Production Team Made Monsters Kid-Friendly

    Traditionally spooky creatures like zombies and werewolves get the Disney treatment in “Zombies 2,” the follow-up to the 2018 hit TV-movie musical of the same name. While the undead have now assimilated into the community of Seabrook, they’re confronted by a new set of outsiders: werewolves. Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly return as Zed and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad