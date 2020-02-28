Everything Coming to Netflix in March

Netflix is adding a robust line-up of popular programs to its slate in March.

In addition to rom-coms like Matthew Mcconaughey’s “Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past,” “He’s Just Not That Into You” and “Always a Bridesmaid,” the streamer is also adding a few classics like “Goodfellas” and “The Shawshank Redemption” starring Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins. The latter film also serves as an analogy for actor Macaulay Culkin’s journey to freedom, according to his Esquire interview.

Original Netflix shows coming to the platform next month include “Lost Girls,” “Crip Camp” and Season 3 of “Elite.” Based on a true story, “Lost Girls” follows a mother who, in her desperate search to find her missing daughter, helps to uncover a string of unsolved murders. Amy Ryan, Gabriel Byrne and Thomasin Mckenzie make up the cast.

“Elite” follows three working-class teens who enroll in an exclusive Spanish private school. But once they arrive, they begin to clash with the reigning wealthy students — a move which eventually leads to someone’s death. While Netflix has remained fairly tight-lipped about the upcoming season’s details, it seems safe to say that (SPOILER ALERT) Season 3 will detail the aftermath following Polo’s return to Las Encinas.

Executive produced by former U.S. President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, “Crip Camp” details the story of a disability revolution that promises to change the way viewers perceive disability rights. Taking place down the road from Woodstock, the documentary spotlights a ramshackle summer camp that ignited a movement and transformed the lives of numerous teenagers with disabilities. James Lebrecht and Nicole Newnham serve as directors.

View the complete list below:

March 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Goodfellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

March 5

Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)

March 6

Guilty (Netflix Film)

I Am Jonas (Netflix Film)

Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Ugly Delicious: Season 2

Spenser Confidential

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)

March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)

March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

March 11

The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)

Dirty Money: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Summer Night

Dirty Money: Season 2

March 12

Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)

March 13

100 Humans (Netflix Original)

BEASTARS

Bloodride (Netflix Original)

Go Karts

Lost Girls

Elite: Season 3

Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)

March 15

Aftermath

March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)

March 18

Lu Over the Wall

March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)

Feel Good Season: 1

March 20

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Buddi (Netflix Family)

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Maska

The Platform

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

The Letter for the King

The English Game

March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

The Occupant

Curtiz

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

March 26

7SEEDS: Part 2

Blood Father

Unorthodox (Netflix Original)

March 27

Ozark Seasons: 3

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Decline

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)

Il processo (Netflix Original)

Killing Them Softly

There’s Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)

Uncorked