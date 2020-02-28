Everything Coming to Netflix in March

Netflix is adding a robust line-up of popular programs to its slate in March.
In addition to rom-coms like Matthew Mcconaughey’s “Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past,” “He’s Just Not That Into You” and “Always a Bridesmaid,” the streamer is also adding a few classics like “Goodfellas” and “The Shawshank Redemption” starring Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins. The latter film also serves as an analogy for actor Macaulay Culkin’s journey to freedom, according to his Esquire interview.
Original Netflix shows coming to the platform next month include “Lost Girls,” “Crip Camp” and Season 3 of “Elite.” Based on a true story, “Lost Girls” follows a mother who, in her desperate search to find her missing daughter, helps to uncover a string of unsolved murders. Amy Ryan, Gabriel Byrne and Thomasin Mckenzie make up the cast.
“Elite” follows three working-class teens who enroll in an exclusive Spanish private school. But once they arrive, they begin to clash with the reigning wealthy students — a move which eventually leads to someone’s death. While Netflix has remained fairly tight-lipped about the upcoming season’s details, it seems safe to say that (SPOILER ALERT) Season 3 will detail the aftermath following Polo’s return to Las Encinas.
Executive produced by former U.S. President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, “Crip Camp” details the story of a disability revolution that promises to change the way viewers perceive disability rights. Taking place down the road from Woodstock, the documentary spotlights a ramshackle summer camp that ignited a movement and transformed the lives of numerous teenagers with disabilities. James Lebrecht and Nicole Newnham serve as directors.
View the complete list below:
March 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Goodfellas
Haywire
He’s Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine’s Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
March 5
Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)
March 6
Guilty (Netflix Film)
I Am Jonas (Netflix Film)
Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Ugly Delicious: Season 2
Spenser Confidential
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)
March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)
March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
March 11
The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)
Dirty Money: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Last Ferry
On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Summer Night
March 12
Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)
March 13
100 Humans (Netflix Original)
BEASTARS
Bloodride (Netflix Original)
Go Karts
Lost Girls
Elite: Season 3
Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)
March 15
Aftermath
March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)
All American: Season 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)
March 18
Lu Over the Wall
March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)
Feel Good Season: 1
March 20
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Buddi (Netflix Family)
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
Maska
The Platform
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
The Letter for the King
The English Game
March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
The Occupant
Curtiz
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
March 26
7SEEDS: Part 2
Blood Father
Unorthodox (Netflix Original)
March 27
Ozark Seasons: 3
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Decline
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)
Il processo (Netflix Original)
Killing Them Softly
There’s Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)
Uncorked