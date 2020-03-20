×

What to Stream While Self-Isolating

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fleabag The Witch Moonlight

The message to the general public right now is clear: stay at home.

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, Los Angeles has implemented a “safer at home” order, New York mandated that all non-essential businesses keep workers at home and countless public venues have been shut down around the world. Now more than ever, citizens are staying inside (or, at least they should be).

As those at home are looking for ways to stay entertained — and keep their minds off the myriad of stressers that comes with a pandemic — it’s an opportune time, at least, to catch up on movies and TV shows. And in 2020, the options for streaming go far beyond Netflix: from Hulu to Amazon Prime to Disney Plus, there are plenty of options for those following social-distancing guidelines.

Running out of TV shows to watch? Variety‘s chief TV critic Caroline Framke compiled a handy list of series to stream organized by short, medium and long marathons, so you can choose your own level of commitment. Not afraid of a little fictional horror? Deputy editor of Variety.com Meredith Woerner identified the best scary movies you can watch on Netflix. And if you’re looking for some great movies with LGBTQ characters and storylines, we’ve got suggestions for that too. (And if video games are more your speed, check out Variety senior news editor Alex Stedman’s list of what to play while in self-isolation.)

See all of Variety‘s lists of movie and TV shows to stream while self-isolating below.

The Best TV Shows to Marathon While You’re Self-Isolating

Best Horror Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now

16 Great LGBTQ Movies to Stream During Self-Isolation

The Best Movies on Netflix

What’s Coming to Disney Plus in March 2020

Everything Coming to Netflix in March

All Shows and Films Currently on Apple TV Plus (and Coming Soon)

More Film

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    All the Ways Hollywood Workers Can Get Financial Help

    As Hollywood’s guilds begin to petition the U.S. government for aid to unemployed workers, many guild and grassroots efforts are springing up to help in the meantime. Netflix was the first major company to make a commitment, pledging $1 million to assist out-of-work crew members across the industry, organizations that support entertainment workers and workers [...]

  • ComScore Logo

    Film News Roundup: Weekend Box Office Reporting Suspended Due to Coronavirus

    In today’s film news roundup, box office reporting is going away temporarily, Hollywood Teamsters have job opportunities, comedy “The Incoherents” finds a home and Fathom Events postpones more than a dozen releases. BOX OFFICE REPORTING The coronavirus pandemic and the closure of most movie theaters has led to a temporary suspension of North American box [...]

  • Fleabag The Witch Moonlight

    What to Stream While Self-Isolating

    The message to the general public right now is clear: stay at home. As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, Los Angeles has implemented a “safer at home” order, New York mandated that all non-essential businesses keep workers at home and countless public venues have been shut down around the world. Now more than ever, citizens are [...]

  • Palais evacuation

    Can The Show Go On? Postponed Cannes Film Festival Raises Eyebrows

    The postponement of the Cannes Film Festival from mid-May to the end of June has elicited a mix of sadness and scepticism among international film executives. The festival’s decision Thursday evening to delay this year’s edition from its originally scheduled dates of May 12-23 to an as yet undetermined period between June and July was [...]

  • Genesis Cinema

    How U.K. Cinemas and Their Workers Are Weathering the Storm of Coronavirus

    Amid the cinema closures, redundancies and cancellations across the U.K. due to the coronavirus pandemic, institutions big and small are exploring myriad ways to stay in business — some more controversial than others. Genesis, an independent cinema in East London, remained open until Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered all cinemas and theaters to shut down [...]

  • The Grizzlies

    ‘The Grizzlies’: Film Review

    It may sound like we’re scraping the bottom of the barrel with sports films if we’re now showcasing lacrosse. However, in the case of director Miranda de Pencier’s “The Grizzlies,” our barrel runneth over. Like any good, inspirational athletic adventure, the film forges a strong connection with the human side of the story. There’s a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad