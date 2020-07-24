Werner Herzog Sets Shooting Star Documentary ‘Fireball’ at Apple TV Plus

Apple has acquired rights to Werner Herzog’s astronomy documentary “Fireball” for its Apple Original film slate and will premiere the film on Apple TV Plus in more than 100 territories.

Herzog collaborated with British professor Clive Oppenheimer on the project. The duo teamed on the Academy Award-nominated Antarctic documentary “Encounters at the End of the World” and the Emmy-nominated “Into the Inferno.“

“Fireball” explores how shooting stars, meteorites and deep impacts have focused the human imagination on other realms and worlds, and on our past and our future. It’s a Werner Herzog Film production from Spring Films. The film is produced by André Singer & Lucki Stipetić, executive produced by Richard Melman and made with the help and support of Sandbox Films.

Apple Original’s documentaries include “Boys State”; “The Elephant Queen”; “Beastie Boys Story” and docuseries “Visible: Out On Television.” “Boys State” won the U.S. documentary competition at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Throughout his nearly six-decade career, Herzog alternated between documentary and narrative fare, with more than 50 credits including “Aguirre, the Wrath of God,” “Nosferatu the Vampyre,” “Fitzcarraldo,” “Lessons of Darkness,” “Little Dieter Needs to Fly,” “Invincible,” “Grizzly Man,” “Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans,” “Cave of Forgotten Dreams” and “Queen of the Desert.” He also portrays “The Client” on the Disney Plus live action Star Wars television series “The Mandalorian.”