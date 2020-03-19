×

Webby Awards 2020 Show Canceled Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Webby Awards canceled
CREDIT: The Webby Awards

The Webby Awards, recognizing the best internet content and creators, has canceled its 24th annual awards show, becoming the latest event to be nixed in light of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The kudos-fest had been scheduled to take place May 11, 2020, in New York City. However, the Webby Awards will still be handed out this year. Nominees will be announced in the coming weeks with the launch of the Webby People’s Voice public voting, and organizers plan to announce winners with an “internet celebration” that will include the franchise’s trademark Webby 5-Word Speech.

The 2019 Webby Awards, held at Cipriani Wall Street, featured appearances by Issa Rae, Hasan Minhaj, Monica Lewinsky, Michael Douglas and Gritty, the meme-worthy Philadelphia Flyers mascot. The Webbys are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS).

Read the full statement from Claire Graves, executive director of the Webby Awards, about the decision to cancel the event:

From all of us here at The Webby Awards, we hope this message finds you, your team, and your family healthy.

We’ve been monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak closely as we approach the announcement of our Nominees, Winners, and the 24th Annual Webby Award event. As we have seen communities and businesses around the world become increasingly affected by this global pandemic, we want to share some updates with you and your team.

It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you: given the impact of COVID-19, our concern for the health and well-being of our community, plus measures public officials are taking, we are cancelling the 24th Annual Webby Awards event which was scheduled to take place on May 11th in New York City.

We continue to be committed to recognizing and honoring the best of the Internet. The 24th Annual Webby Award Nominees will be announced in the coming weeks with the launch of The Webby People’s Voice public voting. A new announcement schedule will be released in the days ahead, and our plan is to announce the Winners with an Internet celebration that will honor the year’s best work, giving our Winners their chance to mark their win in history with a hallmark Webby 5-Word Speech. The celebration will engage our community all over the world and will aim to be as inspiring as the Winners themselves.

Despite these changes and the current global environment, we are excited to celebrate this year’s Webby Honorees, Nominees, and Winners. We’ve been working with some of the world’s most creative people and companies to help guide what The Webby Awards will be in 2020 and are excited to unveil our plans soon.

As always, we are committed to using our platform to help raise awareness for important global issues and civic engagement. There has never been a more important time to harness the power of the Internet to connect, inform, and support people. If you or your organization are working on initiatives to help people at this time, please feel free to get in touch with me to see how we can share your work with the wider Webby community. Please feel free to email me directly at claire.graves@webbyawards.com.

We will continue to be in touch with updates on the show and announcement schedule, you can also follow along on our website here.

My thoughts are with all of you in this difficult time.

Claire

Claire Graves, Executive Director, The Webby Awards

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Webby Awards canceled

    Webby Awards 2020 Show Canceled Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Webby Awards, recognizing the best internet content and creators, has canceled its 24th annual awards show, becoming the latest event to be nixed in light of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The kudos-fest had been scheduled to take place May 11, 2020, in New York City. However, the Webby Awards will still be handed [...]

  • Hulu on Comcast Xfinity X1 Flex

    Comcast Launching Hulu On-Demand on Set-Tops, But Not the Live TV Service

    Hulu is at long last coming to Comcast Cable customers’ set-top boxes. But the cable operator’s distribution pact with Disney — which now controls Hulu — covers access only to the video-on-demand portion of the service, not the Hulu + Live TV package given that Comcast offers its own TV bundles. Starting Thursday (March 19), [...]

  • Illustration of the video streaming company

    Netflix, Other Streamers Urged to Degrade Video Quality to Conserve Internet Bandwidth

    A top European Union official called on Netflix and other streaming-video services to reduce video quality to standard-definition format — forgoing HD for now — so that internet networks don’t get overloaded during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a tweet Wednesday, EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said he spoke with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings [...]

  • Amazon warehouse

    Amazon Confirms First Case of Coronavirus Infection by U.S. Warehouse Employee

    An Amazon worker at a shipping facility in Queens, New York, tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the company’s first known case in the U.S. for a warehouse employee. Amazon has temporarily shut down the Queens warehouse, coming as the e-commerce giant has been struggling to meet a surge of online orders amid the coronavirus outbreak. [...]

  • Japanese public broadcaster NHK

    Coronavirus: Japan’s NHK Devises High-Tech Responses to Life Under Lockdown

    Japanese public broadcaster NHK has devised a range of programming and technological responses to the coronavirus outbreak which has disrupted normal life and forced millions of people to live and work from home. The license fee-funded company says its objective is to help people remain calm and informed. And its solutions stretch from the innovative [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad