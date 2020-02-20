How to Watch the Nevada Democratic Debate Online

The ninth Democratic presidential debate will take place Wednesday as six hopeful candidates take the stage ahead of the Nevada caucus on Feb. 22.

NBC and MSNBC will broadcast the debate on their networks from 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET. Those wanting to tune in can also stay up to date via live-stream from NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, the NBC News mobile app, NBC News’ and MSNBC’s Facebook pages and The Nevada Independent. For Spanish speakers, Universo will offer a live broadcast. Viewers can stream from Noticias Telemundo’s mobile app and Facebook page as well.

The two-hour event will have five moderators: “NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC” anchor Lester Holt, , NBC News chief White House correspondent and “MSNBC Live” host Hallie Jackson, “Meet the Press” moderator and NBC News political director Chuck Todd, Noticias Telemundo senior correspondent Vanessa Hauc and The Nevada Independent’s Jon Ralston.

Six candidates will take the stage: former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

The Nevada debate will be Bloomberg, the ex-mayor and media mogul, takes the stage. He entered the race in late November and has since spent hundreds of millions of dollars from his own pockets on TV ads, which no doubt contributed to his surge in the polls. However, he won’t be on the Nevada ballot.

President Donald Trump recently took aim at Bloomberg’s candidacy on social media. “Is corrupt Bloomberg News going to say what a pathetic debater Mini Mike is, that he doesn’t respect our great farmers, or that he has violated campaign finance laws at the highest and most sinister level with “payoffs” all over the place?” he wrote.

Bloomberg responded, “impeached President says what?”