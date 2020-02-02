How to Watch 2020 Super Bowl: Live-Stream 49ers vs. Chiefs for Free

Here’s how to watch Super Bowl LIV even if you don’t have a pay-TV subscription — or even a television. The broadcast and live-streaming access to the NFL title game pitting the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs will also include the halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

On TV

In the U.S., Fox’s national broadcast of the Super Bowl, live from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, will start on Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Fox station broadcasts are available free to watch using an over-the-air digital antenna and through most cable, satellite and telco TV services.

A Spanish-language broadcast will air on the Fox Deportes cable channel (which requires a subscription to an affiliated pay-TV distributor).

Free Streaming Apps and Sites

Super Bowl LIV will be free for anyone in the U.S. to live-stream on several platforms.

Fox Sports: Free to stream on Fox Sports foxsports.com and apps across devices, as well as Fox Now (which normally requires pay-TV subscriber authentication for live programming); English and Spanish feeds available. The Fox apps are available on devices include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku (which renewed a deal with Fox Corp. late Friday), Microsoft Xbox, Android TV and select Samsung smart TVs.

Free to stream on Fox Sports foxsports.com and apps across devices, as well as Fox Now (which normally requires pay-TV subscriber authentication for live programming); English and Spanish feeds available. The Fox apps are available on devices include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku (which renewed a deal with Fox Corp. late Friday), Microsoft Xbox, Android TV and select Samsung smart TVs. Yahoo Sports: Free to stream on smartphones and tablets (mobile web and app); English and Spanish feeds available.

Free to stream on smartphones and tablets (mobile web and app); English and Spanish feeds available. NFL Digital: Free to stream on any device (NFL app on phone, tablet, connected-TV devices) and at nfl.com.

Free to stream on any device (NFL app on phone, tablet, connected-TV devices) and at nfl.com. 49ers and Chiefs mobile properties: Free to stream on smartphones and tablets.

Over-the-Top Streaming Services

Subscribers of internet TV services that carry local Fox stations will be able to stream the Super Bowl broadcast, including Dish’s Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Ultra HD 4K

Fox Sports will distribute an Ultra HD 4K version of the Super Bowl LIV broadcast, a first for the NFL’s big game. The 4K broadcast will be available on the Fox Sports app on 4K-compatible Amazon’s Fire TV (the “preferred 4K streaming experience” partner), Roku and Apple TV devices; to access the 4K stream, users must create a profile on Fox Sports. The UHD feed also will be available via pay-TV operators including Comcast Xfinity X1, DirecTV, Dish, Altice USA’s Optimum and Verizon Fios.

International

The NFL will provide an audio-only feed of the game broadcast available in 170 countries and territories in multiple languages (including Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, Mandarin and Hungarian), with information at this link. The league also provides a list of international broadcasters carrying the Super Bowl in different regions.

Streaming-Audio Feeds

Audio-only broadcasts of the Super Bowl will be available via the NFL’s Game Pass service, as well as from SiriusXM, TuneIn and WestwoodOne.