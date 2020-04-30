‘The Walking Dead’ Past Seasons, Other AMC Networks Shows to Stream Free on Pluto TV

The walkers are about to descend on Pluto TV — but they’re going to be even moldier than usual.

AMC Networks inked a licensing deal with ViacomCBS’s Pluto TV free-to-watch streaming platform, under which Pluto TV is launching a suite of four dedicated channels on Friday, May 1, stocked with library content including past seasons of “The Walking Dead.”

That will include a range of the cabler’s programming, including AMC’s hit show “The Walking Dead” (seasons 1-5) and later “Fear the Walking Dead” (seasons 1-3); the full series runs of “Halt and Catch Fire,” and “Into the Badlands”; IFC’s “Portlandia,” “Documentary Now!” and “Brockmire”; and WE tv’s “Kendra on Top” and “Mary Mary.” Select programming will also be available on demand on Pluto TV.

For AMC Networks, the pact — making Pluto TV the exclusive free, ad-supporting streaming partner for its programming — is another way for it to monetize library content.

Note that the licensing deal covers only older series or past seasons. To watch more recent seasons of “Walking Dead,” you’ll need to turn to other platforms: The first nine seasons of show are available on Netflix; season 10 episodes of “TWD” are available on AMC’s streaming and VOD platforms.

“Free ad-supported streaming is an emerging category that gives us the ability to complement the content offerings of our linear networks and other new platforms in ways that serve viewers and advertising partners,” Joshua Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks, said in a statement. “As always, compelling, distinctive and premium content is at the heart of our appeal and that of these new AMCN-Pluto channels.”

Here’s what will be on AMC’s four dedicated channels on Pluto TV, streaming in a linear TV-like fashion:

Stories By AMC: “The Walking Dead” seasons 1-5; full series “Halt and Catch Fire,” “Hap and Leonard,” and “Into the Badlands”; and select seasons of “Ride With Norman Reedus,” “Making of the Mob,” and “Low Winter Sun.” More series joining the channel in the upcoming months will include “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Preacher,” “Turn: Washington’s Spies,” and “Comic Book Men.”

Slightly Off By IFC: Comedies including "Documentary Now!," cult favorite "Portlandia," "Sherman's Showcase," "Brockmire," and "Comedy Bang! Bang!" Other IFC shows joining the channel in the coming months include "Baroness Von Sketch Show" and "Stan Against Evil."

All Reality WE tv: Series at launch include "Kendra On Top," "L.A. Hair," "Mary Mary," and "John Edward Cross Country"; older shows like "My Fair Wedding," "Hustle & Soul," and "Tamar & Vince." Additional WE tv series joining the channel in the coming months include "Bridezillas," "Million Dollar Matchmaker," "Cutting It In the ATL," and "Cyndi Lauper: Still So Unusual."

The Walking Dead en Español: Seasons 1-5 of the show in Spanish, plus "Fear the Walking Dead" (seasons 1-3) in Spanish.

Pluto TV had 22.4 million monthly active users in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2019. It operates service in 22 countries including the U.S. and across Europe and Latin America. The L.A.-based company was acquired by Viacom for $340 million last year.

