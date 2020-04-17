Vox Media Furloughs 9% of Staff for Three Months, Cuts Salaries and Benefits

Vox Media, the company that owns titles including New York Magazine, Vulture, The Verge, and SB Nation, is furloughing 9% of its employees without pay for a three-month period. It’s also taking other steps to cut costs during the COVID-19 downturn, including tiered salary reductions for remaining staff and halting 401(k) contributes.

Effective May 1-July 31, about 9% of Vox Media’s employees — about 100 people — will be furloughed without work, CEO Jim Bankoff wrote in an internal memo, which was obtained by Variety.

“Today we are taking some of the most difficult and important cost reduction actions in our company’s history,” Bankoff wrote. “The expectations that we had just a few weeks ago for our business and our lives no longer apply.”

A Vox Media spokesperson verified the authenticity of Bankoff’s memo but declined to comment further.

Last year, Vox Media acquired New York Media, publisher of New York Magazine, in a stock deal to boost their combined audience reach and gain some synergies of scale. The combined company had about 1,200 employees, roughly 30% of them from New York Media.

